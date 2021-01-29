Raider wrestlers cruise at Belle Fourche invite

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team held off a tough Sturgis squad on its way to winning the Belle Fourche Invitational on Friday.
The Raiders finished the day with a team score of 282 points, while the Scoopers took second with 240.5.
Custer earned third place with 120, followed by Lead-Deadwood with 92, Douglas with 82 and Belle Fourche with 75.
Harding County placed seventh with 69, Spearfish was eighth with 67.5, Bennett County had 64 and St. Thomas More rounded out the top 10 with 44.
Stevens led the pack with eight individual winners, starting with Evan Eckholm at 106 pounds, Jack Schoenhard at 113 and Logan Graf at 120.
Corter Doney took the top spot for Stevens at 138 pounds, Bryan Roselles was first at 145 and Riley Benson took the 152-pound title.
Eli Huot (220 pounds) and Colton Lauen (285) rounded out the winners for the Raiders.
Sturgis earned its spot with four individual winners, including Logan Desersa (126), Kelton Olson (132), Reese Jacobs (170) and Robert Merwin (182).
Other area winners include Payton DeWitt of Douglas at 160 pounds and Caleb McGregor of Newell at 195.
Girls Basketball
WINNER 55, MOUNT VERNON-PLANKINTON 28: Bella Swedlund became Winner’s all-time leading scorer as she led the Warriors to the win over Mount Vernon-Plankinton Friday night in Winner.
Swedlund paced the Warriors with 20 points, while Kalla Bertram chipped in with 17 points and seven boards.
Emilee Fox led MVP with 11 points and Maria Baker finished with 10.
Winner (12-1) will travel to Miller on Tuesday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 51, LYMAN 28: The Tigers got back on track with a victory in Lyman on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
New Underwood (10-2) will host Harding County Saturday at noon, while the Raiders (2-10) will play at Wall at 1 p.m.
WALL 67, TIMBER LAKE 52: The Eagles picked up their fifth consecutive win by dropping Timber Lake.
No other information was made available.
Wall (9-4) hosts Lyman today, while the Panthers (8-5) play Faith in Timber Lake on Monday.
Boys Basketball
LYMAN 63, NEW UNDERWOOD 46: Lyman outscored New Underwood 15-4 in the third to pick up a win over the Tigers on Friday.
The Raiders were paced by Sam McClanahan, who finished with 17 points.
Grant Madsen led New Underwood with 14 points and Garrett Medley added 11.
Lyman (8-3) will play at Wall Saturday at 1 p.m., while the Tigers (5-7) host Harding County at noon.
EDGEMONT 45, HAY SPRINGS, NEB., 36: Edgemont led 21-11 at the half and held on to defeat Hay Springs.
Caleb Simons paced the Moguls with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Kyran Urban finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Gabe Barbel led the Hawks with 14 points.
Edgemont (4-7) is back in action Saturday at Hemingford at 3 p.m.
WINNER 70, MOUNT VERNON-PLANKINTON 56: Brady Fritz scored 35 points as Winner earned a victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Friday.
Blake Volmer added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, while Evan Farner finished with nine points.
Reed Rus paced MVP with 33 points.
Winner (13-1) travels to Miller on Tuesday.
FAITH 74, NEWELL 34: The Longhorns snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Newell on Friday.
Tyson Selby led Faith with 22 points, Jackson Schauer added 20 points and Jess Harper finished with 15.
The Longhorns (8-3) will play in the Little Moreau Conference tournament starting on Thursday, while the Irrigators (1-11) play at Philip Saturday at 1 p.m.