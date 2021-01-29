Raider wrestlers cruise at Belle Fourche invite

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team held off a tough Sturgis squad on its way to winning the Belle Fourche Invitational on Friday.

The Raiders finished the day with a team score of 282 points, while the Scoopers took second with 240.5.

Custer earned third place with 120, followed by Lead-Deadwood with 92, Douglas with 82 and Belle Fourche with 75.

Harding County placed seventh with 69, Spearfish was eighth with 67.5, Bennett County had 64 and St. Thomas More rounded out the top 10 with 44.

Stevens led the pack with eight individual winners, starting with Evan Eckholm at 106 pounds, Jack Schoenhard at 113 and Logan Graf at 120.

Corter Doney took the top spot for Stevens at 138 pounds, Bryan Roselles was first at 145 and Riley Benson took the 152-pound title.

Eli Huot (220 pounds) and Colton Lauen (285) rounded out the winners for the Raiders.

Sturgis earned its spot with four individual winners, including Logan Desersa (126), Kelton Olson (132), Reese Jacobs (170) and Robert Merwin (182).

Other area winners include Payton DeWitt of Douglas at 160 pounds and Caleb McGregor of Newell at 195.