Raider wrestlers pick up two wins at Sturgis

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team came away with a pair of wins Tuesday afternoon at the Sturgis triangular.
The Raiders toppled host Sturgis 42-21 and just got past Philip Area 37-35. Philip Area also defeated the Scoopers 34-29.
Stevens and Philip Area battled it out in a match that saw just two decisions and three major decisions. In matches wrestled, the Scotties held a 35-25 edge, with the Raiders getting two forfeit wins.
Earning pins for the Scotties were Kipp Cordes at 106 pounds, Jaydn Coller at 132, Blair Blasius at 145 and Cody Donnelly at 220.
Other winners for Philip Area came at Burk Blasius (major decision) at 152, Parker Snyder (MD) at 170 and Jesse Hostutler at 182.
Getting pins for the Raiders were Jack Schoenhard at 113, Logan Graf at 120 and Ryan Brink at 195.
Also getting wins for the Raiders were Caleb Richter (MD) at 126 and Corter Doney at 138.
The Raiders won nine of the 14 matches against Sturgis, with Schoenhard and Bryan Roselles (145) getting pins, with Graf earning a technical fall.
Reese Jacobs (170) and Robert Merwin 91823) both got pins for the Scoopers.
Against Sturgis, Cordes, Blair Blasius and Donnelly all had pin-falls for the Scotties while Dee Daniels (120) and Kaden Olson (126) had pins for the Scoopers, with Reese Jacobs getting a technical fall.
Boys Basketball
GREGORY 76, NORTH CENTRAL. Neb., 43: The Gorillas got big games from Daniel Mitchell and Coy Determan in the win Tuesday in Gregory.
Mitchell scored 33 points and had 13 rebounds and five assists, while Determan scored 30 points and dished out five assists. Determan also went over the 1,000-point mark in his career.
Dolan Pospichal scored 15 points for North Central and Ben Bruns added 14 points.
Gregory, 3-1, returns to action next Tuesday at Gayville-Volin.
FAITH 68, DUPREE 32: The Longhorns remained unbeaten with the big win over the Tigers.
No other information was made available.
Faith, 3-0, returns to action Jan. 7 at Timber Lake, and Dupree, 2-2. is at Langford Area Dec. 30.
Girls Basketball
FAITH 42, DUPREE 34: The Lady Longhorns picked up their first of the season Tuesday in Faith.
No other information was made available.
Faith, 1-2, is at Timber Lake Jan. 5, while Dupree, 2-3, is at Langford Area Dec. 30.