Raider wrestlers pick up two wins at Sturgis

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team came away with a pair of wins Tuesday afternoon at the Sturgis triangular.

The Raiders toppled host Sturgis 42-21 and just got past Philip Area 37-35. Philip Area also defeated the Scoopers 34-29.

Stevens and Philip Area battled it out in a match that saw just two decisions and three major decisions. In matches wrestled, the Scotties held a 35-25 edge, with the Raiders getting two forfeit wins.

Earning pins for the Scotties were Kipp Cordes at 106 pounds, Jaydn Coller at 132, Blair Blasius at 145 and Cody Donnelly at 220.

Other winners for Philip Area came at Burk Blasius (major decision) at 152, Parker Snyder (MD) at 170 and Jesse Hostutler at 182.

Getting pins for the Raiders were Jack Schoenhard at 113, Logan Graf at 120 and Ryan Brink at 195.

Also getting wins for the Raiders were Caleb Richter (MD) at 126 and Corter Doney at 138.

The Raiders won nine of the 14 matches against Sturgis, with Schoenhard and Bryan Roselles (145) getting pins, with Graf earning a technical fall.

Reese Jacobs (170) and Robert Merwin 91823) both got pins for the Scoopers.