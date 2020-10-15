Raiders again are the Best of the West

"I felt it out and when it was appropriate to throw in a serge and push everyone, I did," he said.

The meet featured the area Class AA runners form Stevens, Central, Douglas, Sturgis and Spearfish. They all had to battle high winds that gave them a boost at times, but also headaches depending on the direction they were running.

"The first mile we had the wind to our backs and it felt nice and easy. But you really had to pay for it in the last mile with all of the head-wind," Birnbaum said. "This will get us ready for any conditions. We run in 90-degree weather, and like a week later, it is 40 degrees."

Birnbaum placed fifth in last year's Class A state meet as a freshman for Rapid City Christian, and after this regular-season, he has much higher goals.

He's shooting for an individual win and a team win.

"Obviously I want to win, but more importantly we have a good team and our team has a good chance, so that is the big one," he said. "We have a really solid top four, and after that there are three or four guys fighting for positions. So if we can get our fifth guy to stay up with us more, that is what it will take."

Uhre ran alone for much of the race for the Stevens girls, and despite the wind, was pleased with her effort.