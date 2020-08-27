Raiders, Cobblers open season on the road

After a slow start with his new team, things are going a little more smoothly the past couple of weeks for Cruce. He said he and the team are communicating much better now.

"We're going to do the absolute best that we can," said Cruce. "We have a lot of things that we are excited about, but there is work to do."

Cruce is opening things up a bit offensively behind the strong arm and legs of 6-foot-6 quarterback Kohl Meisman, who has taken snaps the last couple of seasons in the then unorthodox running offense. He still threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 13 scores last season.

"We have a couple of options at running back, and we are actually a lot deeper at wide receiver than we originally thought we were going to be because we have had some young guys step up and play big roles," Cruce said. "They are stepping up for some depth and are getting in there and blocking and catching passes. That opens things up and makes us multi-dimensional."

Other returning starters on offense include senior Ben Harms (5-10, 225) on the line and senior tight end Liam Porter (6-4, 225).

Starters back on defense include seniors T.J. Morrison (5-9, 160) at linebacker, Julian Swallow (5-10, 145), Micah Swallow (6-2, 170) and Gavyn Dansby (5-9, 165) at defensive back.