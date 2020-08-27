Raiders, Cobblers open season on the road

Heading in new directions, the Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central football teams open the season this weekend on the road.
The Raiders, under new head coach Michael Scott, open Friday night at Sioux Falls O'Gorman, while the Cobblers, under new head coach Neal Cruce, open Saturday at Harrisburg. Both games are set for 5 p.m. Mountain Time.
Raiders open with the defending AAA champions
It likely isn't the ideal situation for a new head coach to open with last year's state champions, but then again, in Class AAA, there are no easy games on the road East River.
Scott said they will have to play at their best out of the gates to stay with the Knights.
"We're going against one of the top teams in the state in Sioux Falls O'Gorman," Scott said. "We have to go out and minimize on the mental mistakes and minimize on the penalties, and just make plays."
For the older Raiders, it will be the third head coach in three years. Scott takes over from Steven Svendsen, who coached for just one season after taking over from Scott Hagen.
Scott was an assistant under Svendsen and said that although he credits the previous coaching staffs for developing the players, he admits that he needs to do things a little different in order to change the culture of the program. One of those new goals is to build depth.
"We've played the same 15 or 16 kids on the each side of the ball and we're rebuilding. We want to platoon," he said. "We'll take some lumps, but by next year the boys will have gotten those reps and be more experienced. The goal is to play a lot of players. We'll have some cross-over players, but for the most part will have a lot of them focusing on one side of the football."
The Raiders return five starters on offense and four on defense. Offensively, back this season include junior running back Uriah Glynn and four on the offensive line — seniors Isaac Perkins (6-1, 225), Jesus Jones (6-2, 285), Spencer Pigman (5-10, 220) and Eli Huot (6-1, 250).
Senior Joe Weber (6-0, 200) and sophomore Jed Jenson (6-1, 170) have alternated at quarterback during the preseason.
Starters back on defense include senior Ryan Brink (6-2, 220) at defensive end, junior Luke Chiolis (6-2, 220) at linebacker and senior defensive backs Jacob Hafner (6-1, 170) and Weber.
Cobblers looking for first win since 2018
Rapid City Central dropped a couple of tough losses early and never recovered last season, losing all nine of its games.
The Cobblers go to Harrisburg on a tough 10-game losing skid.
"That is really tough coming off an 0-9 season. It is hard to bounce back," said Cruce, who is taking over for Erik Iverson who was let go after last season.
After a slow start with his new team, things are going a little more smoothly the past couple of weeks for Cruce. He said he and the team are communicating much better now.
"We're going to do the absolute best that we can," said Cruce. "We have a lot of things that we are excited about, but there is work to do."
Cruce is opening things up a bit offensively behind the strong arm and legs of 6-foot-6 quarterback Kohl Meisman, who has taken snaps the last couple of seasons in the then unorthodox running offense. He still threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 13 scores last season.
"We have a couple of options at running back, and we are actually a lot deeper at wide receiver than we originally thought we were going to be because we have had some young guys step up and play big roles," Cruce said. "They are stepping up for some depth and are getting in there and blocking and catching passes. That opens things up and makes us multi-dimensional."
Other returning starters on offense include senior Ben Harms (5-10, 225) on the line and senior tight end Liam Porter (6-4, 225).
Starters back on defense include seniors T.J. Morrison (5-9, 160) at linebacker, Julian Swallow (5-10, 145), Micah Swallow (6-2, 170) and Gavyn Dansby (5-9, 165) at defensive back.
"Our pass defense is something we have to work on a little bit," Cruce said. "Another thing is these guys aren't going to see another quarterback as good as Kohl every week. They will from time-to-time, but Kohl is top of the line. He makes them better."
Area Capsules
Class 11AAA
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Head coach: Neal Cruce, 1st season at RC Central
2019 results: 0-9
Returning starters: Kohl Meisman, Sr., QB, 6-6, 190; Ben Harms, Sr., OL, 5-11, 220; Liam Porter, Sr., TE/LB, 6-3, 220; Dawson Miller, Jr., OL; Julian Swallow, Sr., Wr, 5-8 150; TJ Morrison, Sr., LB, 5-8 155; Gavyn Dansby, Sr., LB/DB, 5-9 160
Newcomers to watch: Jace Anderson, Soph., WR/LB, 5-9 160; Micah Swallow, Sr., WR, 6-2 180
Season expectations: "We need to break the 10-game current losing streak and be competitive and return to relevant."
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Head coach: Michael Scott, first year.
2019 results: 3-6, fell to Brandon Valley 52-21 in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters: Uriah Glynn, Jr., RB, 5-9, 185; Isaac Perkins, Sr., OL, 6-1, 225; Jesus Jones, Sr., OL, 6-2, 265; Spencer Pigman, Sr., OL, 5-10, 220; Eli Huot, Sr., 6-1, 250; Ryan Brink, Sr., DE, 6-2, 220; Luke Chiolis, Jr., LB, 6-2, 200; Jacob Hafner, Sr., CB, 6-1, 170; Joe Weber, Sr., CB, 6-0, 200.
Newcomers to watch: Isaac Knight, Sr., 5-11, 170, WR/CB; Jevon McNabb, Jr., 6-1, 230, OL/DE; Gavin Skinner, WR/CB, Jr., 6-0, 190; Jed Jenson, Soph., QB, 6-1, 170; Myles Schmaltz, Jr., 6-1, 185, S/OLB.
Class AA
Douglas Patriots
Head coach: Dan Maciejczak
2019 results: 1-8, lost to Brookings 52-13 in quarterfinals.
Returning starters: David Severson, Sr., QB, 6-0, 160; Tyler Clark, Sr., RB, 5-8, 185; John Updike, Sr., RB/LB, 5-11, 150; Peyton Dewitt, Sr., RB, 5-11, 170; Malik Ahmed-Hosie, Sr., OL/DL, 6-5, 260; Trevor Anderson, Sr., OL, 6-0, 300; Garrett Jamison, SR., OL, 6-2, 270; Shane Wright, Sr., OL, 6-0, 300; Jason Macieczak, Soph., OL/DL, 6-4, 295; Jevin Afraid of Lightning, Sr., DL, 6-1, 215; Thomas Holy Rock, Sr., DL, 6-1, 240; Braden Kuenkel, Sr., DB, 5-11, 150.
Spearfish Spartans
2019 results: 0-10
Returning starters: Derek Webster, Sr., QB; Logan Langenfeld, Sr., WR/LB; Austin Crotteau, Sr., OL/DL; Tim Moore, Sr., OL/DL; Sean Wenzel, Sr., QB/S; Jaden Guthmiller, Soph., WR/CB; Peyton Millis, Jr., WR/CB; Derek Webster, Sr., S.
Newcomers to watch: Duncan Worthington, Sr., RB/LB; Cadence Jones, Jr., RB/CB; Isaiah Lahoe, Soph., OL/DL; Brady Hartwig, Soph., FB/LB; Carter Lyon, Soph., RB/LB.
Season expectations: "We need to play together, play hard, play confident and play Spartan football. We have to pay attention to the small details in everything we do and the bigger picture will take care of itself."
Sturgis Scoopers
Head coach: Chris Koletzky.
2019 results: 4-6, lost to Mitchell 35-28 in first round of playoffs.
Returning starters: Kaden Phillips, Sr., RB/CB, 5-9, 158; Sanden Graham, Sr., TE/DE, 6-3, 174; Wren Jacobs, Sr., FB/MLB, 5-19, 170; Remington Sankey, Sr., CB, 6-1, 163; Talon Elshere, Sr., OLB, 6-1, 175; Jarrod Duran, Sr., DT, 6-0, 213; Ben Eberhard, Sr., DE, 5-10, 220.
Newcomers to watch: Owen Cass, Soph., QB, 6-2, 175; Konnor Berndt, Jr., OG/MLB; Kaden Nelson, Sr., RB/SS, 6-0, 170; Brodie Eisenbraun, Sr., K/P, 6-0, 160.
Season expectations: "We lost of lot of experience and leadership from the 2019 season. Our seniors will need to raise their own expectations to meet our team expectations to make the strides we want to see. We need to become comfortable in competitive circumstances and learn to battle in those tough situations. As all teams staying healthy through the season will also be a key factor for us."
Class A
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head coach: Scott Slotten (7th season)
2019 results: 5-4
Returning starters: Brextin Garza, OL RB/LB; Logan Goeders, OL/DL; Aiken Crowley, OL/DL; Austin Wood, OL/DL; Dagan Burns, OL/LB; WR Aiden Giffin, WR/LB; FB Aiden McCarty, FB/LB (via Spearfish; DB Lan Fuhrer, DB.
Newcomers to watch: RB/LB Thomas McCoy, QB Anthony Budmayr.
Season expectations: "The Broncs look to be competitive in every game this year. The younger guys filling in at new positions have really stepped in and been learning quick to prepare for the season. The defense will be improved and hopefully the offense can continue the success from last year. This team is younger, but hungry to succeed."
Custer Wildcats
Head coach: David Williams, second season.
2019 results: 6-3.
Returning starters: Daniel Sedlacek, Sr., FB/iLB, 6-0, 205; Eli Steele, Sr., C, 6-0, 190; Dossen Elmore, Jr., OG, 5-8, 180; Zach Immormino, Sr., OG/DE, 6-0, 185; Ty Dailey, Sr., OT, 6-2, 205; Kaleb Wragge, Sr., TE, 6-0, 170; Dusty Plaisted, Sr., WR, 5-10, 170; Grant Sullivan, Sr., WR, 6-0, 170; Nick Herman, Sr., DT, 5-9, 220; Gage Tennyson, Jr., OLB, 6-1, 165; Jace Kelley, Sr., DB, 6-1, 165.
Newcomers to watch: Sterling Sword, Jr., QB, 5-9, 155; Mikael Grace, Jr., WR, 5-8, 145; Tony Plaisted, Jr., RB/FS, 5-7, 140; Sam Furse, Sr., FB, 5-8, 150.
Season expectations: "We have a great group of seniors that have set big goals for our football team this year and they must be the ones that make these goals a reality. We have some talented young players that could change the attitude towards Custer football this year. The team is coming together nicely at the right time for us to have a huge year in football."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!