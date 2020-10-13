Raiders come from behind to beat Roosevelt, secure spot in title game

Raiders goalkeeper Shawn Bauer punched out a shot off a corner in the 48th minute to keep his squad’s deficit at one. Williams then turned that one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead five minutes later.

“Zack’s an amazing player and he had a good game tonight. They seemed to target him a lot,” Fierro said. “He was fouled a lot, they picked up yellow cards trying to guard him, trying to cover him, and he responded well. Kept his composure and did what he had to do.”

The Rough Riders picked up four corners in the final 15 minutes, and had a couple of close calls at net, but failed to get a shot in. Fierro said he switched up his strategy for the closing minutes.

“We did bring some guys back defensively. Normally we would’ve had some of the guys up top to help us with the attack,” he said. “For a bystander, that might look like we were taking a beating, but they put all of their numbers up so we had to respond by bringing some of our numbers back too. That’s when Zack had some of his best opportunities because it was him versus one or two guys, and he’s really effective there.”