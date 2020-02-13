Raiders dominate late to stop the Cobblers 48-28

“I had beaten him 3-0 (Bismarck Rotary) in an earlier match, and it was a close match, so I knew it was going to be tough tonight,” said Malone, who relies on quickness and a stubborn unwillingness to surrender points to compile a 30-4 season record. “I know if I don’t give up points, I’m going to be very tough to beat. And I kind of knew what shots he was able to do and I was able to counter it. And as soon as I got on top, I knew he wasn’t going to score.”

A strategical decision by Stevens coach Travis King late in the match added to the Raiders late match push. With the match nip-and-tuck through the 160, King opted to bump his grapplers up a weight from 170 through 195, a move that helped setup the 24-point Raider run at the end of the match.

“I was thinking that after we lost the 113 match, we wanted to make sure that we took care of the upper weights,” King said. “They were stacking up in the middle weights, and as soon as they sent Jungclaus out at 170, we sent out Alexander out allowing us to move the other kids up. Caleb (Brink), True (Synhorst), and Ryan (Brink) are upper classmen and I felt comfortable putting them out there.”

Jungclaus (49-4) expressed disappointment at missing a chance for a mat meeting with Caleb Brink (37-8 and fourth-ranked at 170), although he understood the wisdom behind the decision.