Raiders edge Brandon Valley in Rapid City Invite duals

New Underwood outscored Dupree 22-5 in the second quarter to take control.

Holliday Thorton led a balanced attack for New Underwood with 10 points, followed by Avery Heinert with nine points and eight rebounds, Portia Wiebers with eight pints and Cerington Jones with seven points and eight rebounds.

"We played a well balanced game offensively and defensively," said head coach Dallas Richter. "We shared the ball very well on the offensive side and had a great team defensive game. We still have wrinkles to iron out on both ends of the court."

Chloe Dupree led Dupree with seven points.

New Underwood, 2-0, is at Hill City Thursday, while Dupree, 0-1, is at Lemmon Tuesday.

WALL 56, EDGEMONT 38: The Lady Eagles led the entire way in stopping the Moguls Saturday in Wall.

Wall led 25-17 at halftime and 41-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Lily Wagner led Wall with 16 points, followed by Nora Dinger with 13 points and five rebounds, and Ava Dinger with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Peyton Osterson led Edgemont with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Peterson added 14 points and seven steals.