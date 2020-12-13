Raiders edge Brandon Valley in Rapid City Invite duals

Rapid City Stevens, Sturgis and Pierre all went 4-0 in duals to cap the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The two-day tournament, which featured individual action Friday, was divided in three duals pods Saturday.
The Raiders won the blue pod by edging Brandon Valley 38-36 in the anticipated dual of the day, as the Lynx finished 3-1. Stevens also crushed Milbank 75-6, Harrisburg 59-18 and Watertown 60-17.
Against Brandon Valley, the Raiders fell behind 12-0 as the match began at 285 pounds with Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley pinning Eli Huot in 47 seconds and Zander Nielsen pinning Evan Eckholm in 3:17 at 106.
The Raiders came back with two straight pins — Jack Schoenhard over Sam Davis in 1:26 at 113 and Logan Grad over Sawyer Linn in just 20 seconds at 120.
The pinfest continued at 126, as the Lynx Trason Oehme stuck Caleb Richter in 1:34, before Brandon Valley's Alex Menster earned a 5-1 decision over the Raiders Jacob McCormick at 132.
Trailing 21-12, Stevens ran off 20 straight points and never trailed again. At 138, Caleb Allen pinned Jesse Johnson in 5;14, followed by a 7-2 win for Bryan Roselles over Cayden Langenhorst.
Riley Benson of Stevens pinned Gavin Chapman in 1:10 at 152 and Tyler Voorhees got a big 19-4 technical fall over Sabren Bortnem at 160.
Brandon Valley cut into the lead at 32-27 when Lucas Slack pinned Jayden Alexander in 2:14 at 170, but the Raiders got what proved to be the clinching pin at 182 when Tanner VanScoy stuck Josh Solario in 3:06.
Brandon Valley closed the match with the final nine points as Lucas Wickersham pinned Trenton Gore in 4:31 at 195 and Owen Warren edged Ryan Brink 5-4 at 220.
The Scoopers won the Red Pod with four lop-sided wins, defeating Huron 57-19, Harding County 71-6, Belle Fourche 70-12 and Aberdeen Central 50-23.
Rapid City Central was 3-1 with a 47-29 win over Belle Fourche, 42-42 (won by criteria) over Huron) and 66-12 over Harding County. The Cobblers lone loss came to Aberdeen Central 50-29.
In the White Pod, Pierre was equally impressive with a 66-6 win over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, 83-0 over Douglas, 57-18 over Spearfish and 84-0 over Lead-Deadwood.
Spearfish was 2-2, beating Lead-Deadwood 72-12 and Beresford-Alcester-Hudson57-21, but also losing to Mitchell 51-25.
Lead-Deadwood's lone win came against Douglas 73-18.
Girls Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 52, DUPREE 16: New Underwood jumped out to a 34-8 halftime lead and ran past Dupree Saturday in New Underwood.
New Underwood outscored Dupree 22-5 in the second quarter to take control.
Holliday Thorton led a balanced attack for New Underwood with 10 points, followed by Avery Heinert with nine points and eight rebounds, Portia Wiebers with eight pints and Cerington Jones with seven points and eight rebounds.
"We played a well balanced game offensively and defensively," said head coach Dallas Richter. "We shared the ball very well on the offensive side and had a great team defensive game. We still have wrinkles to iron out on both ends of the court."
Chloe Dupree led Dupree with seven points.
New Underwood, 2-0, is at Hill City Thursday, while Dupree, 0-1, is at Lemmon Tuesday.
WALL 56, EDGEMONT 38: The Lady Eagles led the entire way in stopping the Moguls Saturday in Wall.
Wall led 25-17 at halftime and 41-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Lily Wagner led Wall with 16 points, followed by Nora Dinger with 13 points and five rebounds, and Ava Dinger with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Peyton Osterson led Edgemont with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Peterson added 14 points and seven steals.
Wall, 1-0, is at Jones County Friday, while Edgemont, 0-2, hosts Morrill, Neb., Friday.
BRANDON VALLEY 63, SPEARFISH 52: The Lynx pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up the win Saturday in Spearfish.
Brandon Valley trailed 9-7 at the end of one only led 39-26 going into the fourth before outscoring the Spartans 24-16.
Emma Jarovski led Brandon Valley with 18 points, with Hilary Behrens adding 15 points.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 13 points and Kylie Stalder added 12. Hannah Schoon grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans.
Spearfish, 0-2, hosts Aberdeen Central Friday and Brandon Valley, 2-0, hosts Yankton Thursday.
Boys basketball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 67, HARDING COUNTRY 54: The Golddiggers opened the season with the win over the Ranchers Saturday in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood led for much of the way, up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter, 39-27 at halftime and 56-41 going into the fourth.
Crew Rainey paced the Golddiggers with 19 points and Rocke Rainey added 17 points.
Dawson Kautzman led Harding County with 13 points.
Lead-Deadwood will be at Newell Tuesday and Harding County, 1-1, is at Timber Lake Thursday.
BRANDON VALLEY 84, SPEARFISH 38: The Lynx ran out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back Saturday in Spearfish.
Jackson Hilton led Brandon Valley with 15 points, while Seth Hamilton led Spearfish with 15 points.
Spearfish, 0-2, is at Aberdeen Central Friday and Brandon Valley, 2-0, hosts Yankton Thursday.
DUPREE 54, NEW UNDERWOOD 51: Dupree held on to get past New Underwood Saturday in New Underwood.
Spencer Mora paced Dupree with 14 points, followed by Kris Meeter with 13 points and Cinch Hebb with 11.
Linkin Ballard led New Underwood with 17 points and Grant Madsen added 11.
Dupree, 1-0, hosts McIntosh Thursday and New Underwood, 1-1, is at Hill City Thursday.
Boys Hockey
RUSHMORE THUNDER 10, HURON 1: The Thunder remained unbeaten on the seaosn with the blowout win over Huron Saturday night at the Thunderdome.
The game was tied at 1-1 in the first period before the Thunder closed with the final nine goals, including five scores in the third.
Mason Martin and Kael Delzer both had two goals for the Thunder, while Dawson Wirth, Seth Stock, Miles Tetzer, Nathan Bender, Hunter Walla and Tyson Dunbar all scored one goal.
The two teams face off again today at 2 p.m. at the Thunderdome.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!