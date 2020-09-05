Raiders get big win over Aberdeen Central

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Stevens stunned host Aberdeen Central 3-0 Saturday in Aberdeen in boys' soccer, the first win for the Raiders over the Golden Eagles since the 2015 state title match.

The Raiders remain undefeated at 5-0 and have moved to the top of the Class AA rankings, leaping over Spearfish for the top spot. Aberdeen Central drops to 4-2-1.

It was the Raiders first win at Aberdeen since the club days and only the team’s third win in 11 contests since Raiders soccer was sanctioned as a high school sport in 2014.

All three Raiders goals were netted in the first half. Stevens established early control in the third minute of the match when Zack Williams sprinted to the goal on a breakaway and outmaneuvered the Eagles keeper on the successful slicing shot into the right side of the net.

Williams connected with Sam Tschetter in the 20th minute for the second score, dribbling along the left end line then finding Tschetter on the right side of the Eagles net for the goal.

In the 33rd minute, the Raiders won a scramble in front of the Eagles net for the third goal. Williams paired up with Devonte Parker with Parker toeing in the ball past the Eagles keeper.