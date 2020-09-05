Raiders get big win over Aberdeen Central

Rapid City Stevens stunned host Aberdeen Central 3-0 Saturday in Aberdeen in boys' soccer, the first win for the Raiders over the Golden Eagles since the 2015 state title match.
The Raiders remain undefeated at 5-0 and have moved to the top of the Class AA rankings, leaping over Spearfish for the top spot. Aberdeen Central drops to 4-2-1.
It was the Raiders first win at Aberdeen since the club days and only the team’s third win in 11 contests since Raiders soccer was sanctioned as a high school sport in 2014.
All three Raiders goals were netted in the first half. Stevens established early control in the third minute of the match when Zack Williams sprinted to the goal on a breakaway and outmaneuvered the Eagles keeper on the successful slicing shot into the right side of the net.
Williams connected with Sam Tschetter in the 20th minute for the second score, dribbling along the left end line then finding Tschetter on the right side of the Eagles net for the goal.
In the 33rd minute, the Raiders won a scramble in front of the Eagles net for the third goal. Williams paired up with Devonte Parker with Parker toeing in the ball past the Eagles keeper.
The Eagles proved stingy defensively, allowing just six Raiders shots with the three goals the only shots on frame. Aberdeen took 10 shots with five on frame.
Aberdeen’s best opportunity for a goal came in the second half but a slicing shot was rejected by Raiders keeper Shaun Bauer and the rebound shot was swept away by defender Damon Lushbough.
“This was a big win for us,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “Aberdeen has had our number over the years and this was a solid performance. Aberdeen always plays with a lot of intensity and class, and are well-coached. We made the most of our shot opportunities and we played excellent team defense.”
The Raiders defenders consistently stopped Eagles’ pushes to the net with solid work put in by Lushbough, Chris Policky, Brendan Thompson, Ethan Schuelke and Wyatt Thomas. Midfielders Ross Moriarty, Levi Busching and Parker also stood out on the defensive side of the ball.
The Raiders will face Rapid City Central Tuesday at Sioux Park beginning at 8 p.m.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0, PIERRE 0: The Cobblers thought they had the game-winning goal at the buzzer, but it was eventually ruled that time ran out and the game ended in a scoreless tie.
Landin Winter sent a pass to Riley Roe, who shot it past the Pierre goaltender with what was thought one second remaining. The official initially indicated that it was a goal, but after conferring with other officials, he waved it off.
It was a tough weekend for the Cobblers, who fell 5-0 to a good Aberdeen Central team Friday, but Raid City Central coach Joe Sabrowski said he was happy with how his team played Saturday.
"We rebounded nicely from the Aberdeen game," Sabrowski said. "They are big and good, and we just got out-played. (Saturday) we generally managed the game like I would have wanted us to do both games."
Rapid City Central, 4-2-1, takes on rival Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Sioux Park Stadium.
ST. THOMAS MORE 6, JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0: The Cavaliers beat James Valley Christian Saturday in a convincing win at Dakota Fields.
Tom Solano scored first for the Cavaliers 11 minutes into the game and again 16 minutes into the game, assisted by Ethan Billau. Aaron Nelson added three scores at 13, 58 and 78 minutes into the game, the second of which was assisted by Sam Evans.
The Cavaliers sixth goal came from Jason Albertson 50 minutes in.
STM, 3-4, is at Sturgis Tuesday.
Girls soccer
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season Saturday to unbeaten and the No. 1 Golden Eagles.
Aberdeen senior forward Megan Fastenow capitalized off two defensive errors by the Raiders. In a hard fought battle, Fastenow was able to strip the ball from the Stevens defender to put the ball in the net with 1 minute and 30-seconds remaining in the first half.
Freshman goalkeeper Morgan Jost kept the Raiders in the game with a valiant effort of denying any opportunities after the goal.
Junior Riley Schad scored the Raiders’ lone goal with an assist from Leah Arnold on a corner kick set piece.
The game appeared to be headed toward a tie when Fastenow scored her second goal of the game with 11 minutes remaining. Fastenow shot the ball just above Jost’s outstretched hands. In the last five minutes of the game, Miyah Cardella put the game out of reach with a booming 35-yard shot that hit the upper 90 of the goal.
Stevens, 4-1, faces Rapid City Central Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sioux Park Stadium.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, PIERRE 2: For the second straight game, the Cobblers ended in a 2-2 tie.
No other information has been made available.
Central, 5-0-2, faces Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at Sioux Park Stadium at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
HILL CITY 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with the three-set win over the Broncs Saturday in Hill City.
Hill City rolled to the 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16 to move to 7-0 on the season.
No other information was made available.
Hill City hosts Douglas Tuesday and Belle Fourche, 0-2, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.
