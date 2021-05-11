Raiders' Jayda McNabb transitioning from basketball speed to the track

"Right on the last stretch, I kind of saw her slow down, so I just dug deep," Nachtigall said. "I thought maybe I could catch her at the end."

Her previous best time in the 300 was 50.20.

"I've been working a lot in practice (in the 300). I think I scratched two seconds off of my PR," she said.

Nachtigall finished third in the 100 hurdles in 16.53 after a slow start, running behind Baylee Van Zee of Stevens (15.49) and Fierro (15.87).

She said she wanted to quicken her start a little bit by subtracting a step, but it didn;t go as planned. She still finished with her third best time of her career and she is going to stick with those changes in the 100 heading into the state meet.

"I feel pretty confident, and I still need to work on some things. But I think we'll get it all together," Nachtigall said.

Nachtigall went into the day sixth in the 100 (16.34) and eighth in the 300 (50.02).

"I'd like to get first always, but first is a few seconds in front of me, so second is good," she said.

Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer also came away with a pair of wins, capturing the shot put at 43 feet, 9½ and the discus at 131-0.

