Raiders' Jayda McNabb transitioning from basketball speed to the track

Rapid City Stevens junior Jayda McNabb admits that she is a basketball player running track.
McNabb helped lead the Raiders to a surprising second-place finish at the Class AA state basketball tournament and was named to the all-tournament team, as well as to the second team all-state squad.
She's pretty good at track as well, winning both the 100-meter dash and the 200 Tuesday in the Rapid City Qualifier Track and Field Meet at O'Harra Stadium.
While turning herself into one of the top sprinters in the state, McNabb has also played a little basketball this spring with the South Dakota Attack AAU squad. With the state meet coming up in a little over two weeks, her attention is turning to sprinting on an oval track.
McNabb went into Tuesday's meet eighth in the state AA rankings in the 100 at 12.79 seconds and 10th in the 200 at 26.70. Depending on other times across the state, she'll likely move up as she won both events with a 12.41 in the 100 and 26.04 in the 200.
"I kind of surprised myself. I didn't think I would have the gap I have from running my freshman year to this year, but I definitely think you can see a difference, and I just have to keep going hard," she said.
She said her preparation for the season has been better than it was two years ago as a freshman, and of course, with no 2020 season because of the pandemic.
"In practice I have been pushing myself a little bit more to get a little bit faster and improve, especially at the end of the season, and I think it has been paying off," she said. "I've been working out to build those leg muscles so I can increase my speed on the track. In track you have to focus more on your mechanics, and basketball is endurance more for me."
McNabb has also been a part of four relays for the Raiders this season. The 4X400 relay team that consists of Carsyn Mettler, Abbie Noga, Brionna Holso and McNabb (anchor), is ranked third at 4:07.00, the 3X200 team of Noga, Mettler, Claire Fierro and McNabb is ranked sixth in 1:47.42, the 4X100 team of Noga, Mettler, Caludia Werner and McNabb is ranked sixth in 50.54 and the sprint medley (200-200-400-800) of Noga, Mettler, McNabb and A.J. Carr is fourth in 4:22.57.
"I think I am at a pretty good spot at this point of the season," she said. "We have a couple more meets to make up some times, but I think the team is doing better as the season goes on."
Photo finish
Hot Springs sophomore Jaylen Nachtigall had one of the more impressive come-from-behind wins in the meet, as she nipped Claire Fierro of Stevens at the finish line, winning in 48.15 to 48.18.
With Fierro leading on the last hurdle, Nachtigall basically won the last few yards to the finish line.
"Right on the last stretch, I kind of saw her slow down, so I just dug deep," Nachtigall said. "I thought maybe I could catch her at the end."
Her previous best time in the 300 was 50.20.
"I've been working a lot in practice (in the 300). I think I scratched two seconds off of my PR," she said.
Nachtigall finished third in the 100 hurdles in 16.53 after a slow start, running behind Baylee Van Zee of Stevens (15.49) and Fierro (15.87).
She said she wanted to quicken her start a little bit by subtracting a step, but it didn;t go as planned. She still finished with her third best time of her career and she is going to stick with those changes in the 100 heading into the state meet.
"I feel pretty confident, and I still need to work on some things. But I think we'll get it all together," Nachtigall said.
Nachtigall went into the day sixth in the 100 (16.34) and eighth in the 300 (50.02).
"I'd like to get first always, but first is a few seconds in front of me, so second is good," she said.
Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer also came away with a pair of wins, capturing the shot put at 43 feet, 9½ and the discus at 131-0.
Other winners in the girls' division were: Carsyn Mettler of Stevens in the 400 (1:01.02), Hailey Uhre of Stevens in the 800 (2:21.44), Paige Willnerd of Sturgis in the 1,600 (5:22.89), Allison Hayes of Belle Fourche in the 3,200 (12:17.87), Matayah Yellow Mule of Central in the high jump (5-4), Rachel Cammack of Sturgis in the pole vault (9-3), Tori Alstiel of Rapid City Christian in the long jump (16-1½), Megan Baloun of Stevens in the triple jump (35-8¾) and Laney Carlin of Custer in the javelin (89-0).
Rapid City Central won four of the five relays, capturing the 4X100 (49.59), the 4X200 (1:44.79), the 4X400 (4:18.75) and the 1,600 sprint medley (4:38.09). Belle Fourche won the 4X800 (11:35.79).
Catching on fast
James Pierce of Lead-Deadwood only began competing in the triple jump three meets into the season. He did pretty well, so he decided to stick with it.
Pierce finished second at the Center of Nation meet in Belle Fourche with a jump of 39-feet, 10½ inches. He then jumped 42-9½ at the Custer Invitational at O'Harra Stadium a couple of weeks ago.
"I think what helped me there (Custer Invite) was I had another guy jump behind me, Ethan Jensen of Belle Fourche, and he was jumping a 42-5. He was right there and he pushed me to go farther and better," he said.
Pierce got a 42-4½ on his first jump Tuesday to win the event. After watching video of his jumps, he said he and his coaches realized he should be working on his second phase of his jumping.
"I think that got in my head, so I just started working on technique and not just jumping," he said. I think (watching video) helps for the most part. It is helping me get better down the road."
Going into Tuesday's meet, Pierce was sitting third in the state (Class A) in the triple jump.
"I feel very confident now, just where I am placing at state. I am very excited to see a couple of the better jumpers and see what they can do for me," he said. "I missed last year, but I don't think I was planning to jump last year. I am glad I decided to do it this year. It is definitely an advantage for me being younger and jump as far as I am already."
Raising the bar
Rapid City Central senior Sumner Griffin was the lone pole vaulter after clearing 11-3, so he decided to try a foot more at 12-3. He didn't quite make it over the bar in those three attempts, but he is getting closer.
"I'm getting kind of stuck in a rowing position, and I just need to get out of that and get my body straight and finish with a real nice pull-turn," he said. "I'm getting there, I'm feeling it and I am getting more consistent, but I just need to get there every single time."
Griffin went into the meet tied for eighth place in state at 12-0.
"Before the state meet I'd love to jump up a few places, but all-and-all, it is the state meet that matters in the end, and if I am jumping my highest at the state meet, I won't be able to complain," he said.
Griffin said he would like to get over 13 feet at state and maybe over 14 feet — if things go as planned or better.
"I believe there are some East River kids who are a little over 14 feet, so it will take some big jumps to get it," he said.
To date, Griffin said it has kind of been an "awesome" season. Just competing has elevated everyone's attitude and enjoyment of the sport, he said.
"Coming back from our missed season of last year, maybe we're not getting back a lot of the memories that we missed, but we're making more memories. So far it has been a ride," he said.
Aiden Giffin of Belle Fourche and Tanner Lunders of Stevens were both double winners individually. Giffin captured the 100 (11.03) and the 200 (22.49) and Lunders won the 100 hurdles (15.79) and the 300 hurdles (41.67).
Other winners in the boys' division were: Blake Boyster of Custer in the 400 (50.26), Simeon Birnbaum of Stevens in the 800 (1:58.43), Gage Dietterle of Central in the 1,600 (4:49.83), Deron Graf of Sturgis in the 3,200 (10:30.83), Keegan Hett of Harding County in the high jump (5-10), Nathan Bender of Stevens in the long jump (20-2½), Liam Porter of Central in the shot put (53-7), Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs in the discus (145-8) and Drake Hassett of Central in the javelin (142-6).
Relay winners were: Rapid City Central A in the 4X100 (44.73), Custer in the 4X3200 (1:32.06), Hot Springs in the 4X400 (3:45.98), St. Thomas More in the 4X800 (8:42.55) and Lakota Tech in the 1,600 sprint medley (4:02.01).