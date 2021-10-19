Raiders lead the way in All-State soccer selections

BELLE FOURCHE 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 2: The Broncs picked up their 24th win of the season after earning a hard-fought victory in five sets over St. Thomas More Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.

The Cavaliers kicked off the match with the momentum after winning the first set 25-20.

The Broncs gained the 2-1 advantage with a 25-18 win in the second and a 25-14 victory in the fourth.

After St. Thomas More earned a 25-16 win in the fourth set to tie the match at two sets apiece, Belle Fourche stormed back to take the fifth and seal the win.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Broncs (24-7) will play at Spearfish on Friday, while the Cavaliers (20-13) travel to Hill City on Monday.

HOT SPRINGS 3, SPEARFISH 1: Hot Springs bounced back from a tough loss to score a win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.

The Bison fell behind early after losing the first set 25-21, but battled back to take the second 27-25.

Hot Springs maintained the momentum and put the match away with a 25-14 win in the third and a 25-17 victory in the fourth.