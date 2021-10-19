Raiders lead the way in All-State soccer selections

The South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association announced the All-State squads for both boys and girls and Rapid City Stevens led the way locally in Class AA with a pair of players making it on both teams.
For the Raider girls, who fell to Sioux Falls Roosevelt in penalty kicks Saturday in the state title game in Sioux Falls, Bresha Keegan and Breanna Reagan were named to the first team, as was Kylea Becker of Rapid City Central.
Named to the second team were Shea Ellender and Morgan Yost of Stevens and Keyera Harmon of Central and Brooke Peotter of Spearfish.
The Stevens boys were represented on the first team by Trey Bradley and Zack Williams, while Landin Winter of Central was also named to the first team.
Ryan Gaughn of Stevens and Yohannes Peterson of Spearfish made the second team for the boys.
In Class A, the St. Thomas More and Belle Fourche boys led the way with two selections apiece.
For the Broncs, Hunter Cherveny and Tristin Hendricks were selected, while Aaron Nelson and Tom Solano led the way for St. Thomas More.
For a complete list of the all-state teams, see the Scoreboard on B2 and online at rapidcityjournal.com
Volleyball
BELLE FOURCHE 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 2: The Broncs picked up their 24th win of the season after earning a hard-fought victory in five sets over St. Thomas More Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
The Cavaliers kicked off the match with the momentum after winning the first set 25-20.
The Broncs gained the 2-1 advantage with a 25-18 win in the second and a 25-14 victory in the fourth.
After St. Thomas More earned a 25-16 win in the fourth set to tie the match at two sets apiece, Belle Fourche stormed back to take the fifth and seal the win.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Broncs (24-7) will play at Spearfish on Friday, while the Cavaliers (20-13) travel to Hill City on Monday.
HOT SPRINGS 3, SPEARFISH 1: Hot Springs bounced back from a tough loss to score a win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Bison fell behind early after losing the first set 25-21, but battled back to take the second 27-25.
Hot Springs maintained the momentum and put the match away with a 25-14 win in the third and a 25-17 victory in the fourth.
No other information was made available for this match.
Hot Springs (18-10) will host Rapid City Christian on Saturday, while Spearfish (4-17) will host Belle Fourche on Friday.
HIGHMORE-HARROLD 3, LYMAN 0: The Pirates cruised to their 16th win of the season with a victory over Lyman on Tuesday.
Highmore-Harrold opened with a 25-11 win in the first, took the second 25-6 and closed it out with a 25-8 third.
Letha Jessen led the Pirates with nine kills, Grace Knox added seven aces and Courtney Moser finished with 18 assists.
The Raiders (3-23) will play at Chamberlain on Tuesday.
PINE RIDGE 3, RED CLOUD 1: Despite dropping the first set, Pine Ridge won the next three to score the win over Red Cloud on Tuesday.
The Crusaders won the first set 25-19, before the Thorpes came back and won the next three 25-19, 25-16 and 25-10.
Patricia Carlow led Pine Ridge with 10 kills, while Jonnie Apple finished with eight aces.
The Thorpes (12-11) will play Edgemont on Monday, while Red Cloud (9-16) hosts Rapid City Christian on Thursday.