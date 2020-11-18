Raiders' Lee among 4 Mines volleyball signees

Rapid City Stevens senior Julia Lee is among four signees for the 2021 season, South Dakota Mines volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka announced Wednesday.
Also signed were Jaden Dougal, Amaya Harrell and Emma Grimm.
Lee, a defensive specialist/libero, helped lead the Raiders to two straight state title-game appearances, as Stevens won the 2018 championship.
Lee finished her career at Stevens with 1,155 assists, 410 digs and 192 aces.
"Julia is an extremely versatile athlete who has a giant ceiling," said Torvi Prochazka. "We're so excited to add a hometown stud to our roster and train her in our system. She had to step into the role of starting setter for her high school team but we know her true strength is in the defense. Julia is very familiar with our program and will adapt quickly and thrive in this environment. Her experience at Stevens High School competing for state championships gives her exactly the kind of edge we are looking for."
Dougal, a setter from Rockwall, Texas, comes to the Hardrockers as the all-time assists leader at Rockwall High School. To date she has 3,307 assists. Her team just won the district championship.
"Jaden will bring a lot of competitive energy to our gym," said Torvi Prochazka. "She has been playing at a high level for a very long time and her experience leading the floor and controlling the offense with very talented hitters will be a huge asset to us."
Harrell, a middle blocker from Spring, Texas, currently has has 433 kills, 109 blocks, and a .364 hitting percentage. Her team is still competing this season.
"Amaya is an extremely talented middle who has a whole world of growth ahead of her," Torvi Prochazka said. "We are thrilled to add her to our talented middle group and watch her blossom in our gym. Her athleticism sets her apart from others and experience playing at that high Texas level will be a huge asset to us."
Grimm was an outside hitter from Eagan, Minn., has already graduated from Eastview High School. During her varsity career, she recorded 412 kills, 63 blocks and 484 digs.
"Emma is a six-rotation outside hitter whose game is going to frustrate her opponents," said Torvi Prochazka. "She's versatile, diverse, and capable of doing just about anything you ask of her. Her ability to pass and play defense will shine brightly with her heavy arm. She has played with and against some of the best players in the country and we cannot wait to get her in our gym."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!