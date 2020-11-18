Raiders' Lee among 4 Mines volleyball signees

Rapid City Stevens senior Julia Lee is among four signees for the 2021 season, South Dakota Mines volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka announced Wednesday.

Also signed were Jaden Dougal, Amaya Harrell and Emma Grimm.

Lee, a defensive specialist/libero, helped lead the Raiders to two straight state title-game appearances, as Stevens won the 2018 championship.

Lee finished her career at Stevens with 1,155 assists, 410 digs and 192 aces.

"Julia is an extremely versatile athlete who has a giant ceiling," said Torvi Prochazka. "We're so excited to add a hometown stud to our roster and train her in our system. She had to step into the role of starting setter for her high school team but we know her true strength is in the defense. Julia is very familiar with our program and will adapt quickly and thrive in this environment. Her experience at Stevens High School competing for state championships gives her exactly the kind of edge we are looking for."

Dougal, a setter from Rockwall, Texas, comes to the Hardrockers as the all-time assists leader at Rockwall High School. To date she has 3,307 assists. Her team just won the district championship.