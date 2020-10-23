Raiders looking to challenge at state

Year-in and year-out, the Rapid City Stevens cross country teams are standing on the podium. They've done so in eight straight years under head coach Jesse Coy.
Don't look for that to change at the South Dakota High School State Championships Saturday at Hart Ranch. As a group, Coy said they are ready and Saturday is going to be a lot of fun.
"We're narrowing down our focus this week and only concentrating on the things we can control; things like attitude, preparation and effort," he said.
The Raider boys also look to challenge for a team title, behind sophomore transfer Simeon Birnbaum, who has been among the leaders all season.
"Earlier in the year, our boys team had a great battle with Sioux Falls Lincoln and squeaked out a win, so we're gearing up for another tough match-up with them," Coy said. "The outcome will be decided by who wins those individual battles throughout the race. Every single one of our guys will have to contribute; that's the beauty of cross country."
Birnbaum, who placed fifth in the Class A meet last season while at Rapid City Christian, is ranked fifth in AA going in. He's been a strong addition for the Raiders this season, Coy said.
"Simeon has been a great fit with our team; he brings a quiet confidence which has been contagious for the boys," Coy said.
Zeb Mendel of Sioux Falls Lincoln is ranked first, followed by Josh Martin of Aberdeen Central, Britton Elkin of Brandon Valley and Daniel Street of Aberdeen Central.
Also for the Raider boys, include senior Hayden Grosz and junior Joey Dewhurst, who are ranked sixth and seventh respectively.
The Stevens girls might be a little out of title contention, Coy thinks they have another good shot at placing well.
"Like the boys, the girls are looking to get on the podium for the ninth straight year," Coy said. "We're seeded sixth right now and hope to exceed that ranking by the end of the day. Our pack has been tightening up all year and we're running the best we have all season."
Junior Hailey Uhre leads the way for the Stevens girls, and she stands 10th going into Saturday's race.
"Simeon and Hailey have been consistent number one runners for us and both have good natural racing skills," Coy said. "They do a nice job of pulling up everyone else behind them which has helped our overall team performance.
Katie Castelli and Alea Hardiem both from Sioux Falls O'Gorman, have the top two times reported this season, followed by Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls Lincoln, Mia Wentzy of Brandon Valley and Leah Derenge of Lincoln.
Overall, Coy likes the depth on both said and looks for them to finish strong at state.
"The benefit of having solid teams is that the pressure doesn't fall on any one runner to win the race or have an out-of-this-world performance," he said. "We're in it together."
Class A
Veteran Custer head cross country coach Karen Karim is always optimistic about her teams, but realistic.
Her two-time defending state Class A girls' team champions has a tough road ahead of them Saturday at the South Dakota High School State Cross Country Championships at Hart Ranch.
Racing begins at 9:30 a.m.
Karim's girls have struggled this season with inexperience, lack of depth and injuries.
"My three returning medalists from last year need to have solid races, and at least one of my younger girls would need to pop the race of her life in order for us to even have a shot at a podium spot," she said. "Hill City looks to be a shoe-in for a state title. They have the depth and talent that should hold them regardless if any one girls doesn’t run well. They are positioned well, and I don’t see that anyone in the state can run with them."
Custer's top runner, Kadense Dooley (ranked 15th), looks to be up there challenging Hill City's Abby Cutler as Karim said she has been finishing a bit closer to her each week.
"Hopefully she’ll have a nice race in the cold weather and place high," she said.
Sioux Falls Christian and Chamberlain look to be the teams that will challenge Hill City o Saturday.
On the boys' side, the Wildcats were a bit of a mild surprise last week at the Region 5A meet in Deadwood, slipping past St. Thomas More for the title.
"My boys team came through last week at Regions, nabbing the title from STM, which finished ahead of us at Black Hills Conference," Karim said. "Hopefully they are peaking at the right time and can have their best races at state."
Karim said it still probably still is a long shot for her boys team to challenge for a title, as returning state champion Sioux Falls Christian is again a deep team.
"They are loaded with talent and has been running great all season," she said of the Chargers. "I would like to see my boys in the hunt for some hardware though."
Returning Class A champ Sawyer Clarkson, a sophomore from Belle Fourche, will again be one of the favorites, with Isaac Davelaar from Sioux Falls Christian, STM’s Cody Farland, Nick Batchelor from Milbank and Miles Ellman from Custer possible challengers.
Despite winter weather conditions predicted for Saturday morning, Karim doesn't feel it will hinder the runners.
"Everyone races in the same conditions in each race, so I’d say it shouldn’t be a significant issue," Karim said. "The kids are going to have to be tough, but cross country runners typically are."
Class B
Bison's Jonathan Burkhalter will look to pick up where his older brother Daniel left off three years ago at the state meet at Hart Ranch with an individual title.
Burkhalter is ranked third in the Class B ranks going into Saturday, although he might have some running to do to catch up to the leaders.
Cody Larson of Warner has a best time of 15 minutes, 48.2 seconds, followed by Riley Benning of Estelline/Hendricks in 15:57.0. Burkhalter is at 16:38.5.
Other West River runners looking for some days include Bison teammate Lane Krautschun, who is ranked sixth and Timber Lake's Ian Beyer, who is ranked ninth.
On the girls' side, Madison Zirbel of Dakota Hills has the top time going in, followed by Hallie Person from Burke and Isabelle Brouwer from Andes Central/Dakota Christian.
Jolie Dugan from Jones county, who was second last season, is ranked ninth and Presley Terkildsen from Philip is ranked 13th.
