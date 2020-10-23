Raiders looking to challenge at state

Zeb Mendel of Sioux Falls Lincoln is ranked first, followed by Josh Martin of Aberdeen Central, Britton Elkin of Brandon Valley and Daniel Street of Aberdeen Central.

Also for the Raider boys, include senior Hayden Grosz and junior Joey Dewhurst, who are ranked sixth and seventh respectively.

The Stevens girls might be a little out of title contention, Coy thinks they have another good shot at placing well.

"Like the boys, the girls are looking to get on the podium for the ninth straight year," Coy said. "We're seeded sixth right now and hope to exceed that ranking by the end of the day. Our pack has been tightening up all year and we're running the best we have all season."

Junior Hailey Uhre leads the way for the Stevens girls, and she stands 10th going into Saturday's race.

"Simeon and Hailey have been consistent number one runners for us and both have good natural racing skills," Coy said. "They do a nice job of pulling up everyone else behind them which has helped our overall team performance.

Katie Castelli and Alea Hardiem both from Sioux Falls O'Gorman, have the top two times reported this season, followed by Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls Lincoln, Mia Wentzy of Brandon Valley and Leah Derenge of Lincoln.