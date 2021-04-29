Raiders roll in first day of invitational

The Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team opened the Rapid City Invitational with a dominating 8-1 win over Aberdeen Roncalli Thursday afternoon at Sioux Park.
With the win, the Raiders moved to 13-2 in duals and will face Aberdeen Central at 9 a.m., before stating the doubles portion of the invitational at noon.
After dropping the first match in singles play, it was all Stevens as the Raiders outscored the Cavaliers 60-5 in the other five singles matches. Michael Tang, at No. 2 single, Thomas Postma at No. 5 and Conor Cruse at No. 6, all earned 6-0, 6-0 wins.
Tang teamed up with Postma for a 6-0, 6-3 win in No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 doubles team of Asa Hood and Sam Mortimer won 6-3, 6-23 and the No. 3 team of Tristan Eizinger and Nolan Rehorst won 6-2, 6-0.
In other action Thursday, Mitchell stopped Rapid City Christian 9-0 and Spearfish 8-1. Christian also defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 8-1. Aberdeen Central defeated St. Thomas More 9-0 and Brandon Valley defeated Central 9-0 in the final match of the night.
The dual action of the invitational continues at 9 a.m. on Friday at Sioux Park and Parkview. The doubles tournament begins at noon at both sites.
Track and field
Valandra-Prue wins three events at Lyman
Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River and New Underwood's Cerington Jones battled for the first of two straight days, as they competed in the Cecil Johnson Invitational track and field meet Thursday at the Lyman Athletic Complex.
Valandra-Prue won both races -- the 100-meter dash and the 200 -- and both will compete in the Special 200 Friday night at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.
Thursday, Valandra-Prue led the way in Lyman, winning the 100 in 12.40 seconds, with Jones second at 12.83. In the 200, Valandra-Prue came away with the win in 25.33, while Jones was second in 25.86.
Valandra-Prue also won the 400 in 55.23, a whopping 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Nicole Porch of Bennett County. Jones did not run the 400. Porch came back to win the 800 in 2:36.39.
Jolie Dugan of Jones County came away with wins in the 1,600 (5:31.97) and the 3,200 (13:25.61). Other individual winners were: Skyler Hansen of Winner in the 100 hurdles (16.95), Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in the 300 hurdles (50.94), Gracie Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area in the pole vault (6-9), Jenna Hammerbeck of Winner in the long jump (15-8¼), Ellie Brozik of Winner in the triple jump (35-7), Jenaya Schrader of Winner in the shot put (33-5) and Lanie Blair of Kadoka Area in the discus (102-9).
Adam Bohnet of Winner, Dylan Marshall of White River and Tracy Nielsen of Stanley County were all double winners in the boys' division.
Bohnet captured the 100 (11.90) and the 200 (23.88), while Marshall won the long jump (20-5) and the triple jump (40-8). Nielsen won the shot put (45-9) and the discus (135-2).
Other winners in the boys division were: Andrew Fredericksen of Stanley County in the 400 (54.97), Kade Watson of Winner in the 800 (2:00.61), Joseph Laprath of Colome in the 1,600 (5:00.54), Austin Olson of Wall in the 3,200 (11:59.89), Aaron Monk of Winner in the 110 hurdles (16.09), Evan Nordstrom of Stanley County in the 300 hurdles (42.60), Colton Collins of Lyman in the high jump (5-9) and Stockton McClanahan of Lyman in the pole vault (9-3).
Area thinclads to compete in special events at Howard Wood
The annual Howard Wood Dakota relays will have a pair of special vents Friday night in Sioux Falls — the 800-meter run for the boys and the 200-meter run for the girls.
In the girls' 200, Caelyn Valandra-Prue from White River and Cerington Jones from New Underwood will be among the eight competitors. Also scheduled to run are Ella Heinz from Dell Rapids St. Mary, Meghan Walker from Brandon Valley, Holly Duax from Sioux City (Iowa) West, Ellen Merkley from Sioux Falls Lincoln, Jasmine Williams from West Fargo (N.D.) and Nyanas Kur from Sioux Falls Washington.
In the boys' 800, Keenan Urdialis from Spearfish, Simeon Birnbaum from Rapid City Stevens and Cody Farland from St. Thomas More are scheduled to compete.
Other runners include Tommy Nikkel from Dakota Valley, Gabe Nash from Sioux City (Iowa) North, Chance Bowlinger from Century (Bismarck, N.D.), Sean Korsmo from Bismarck and Isaac Davelaar from Sioux Falls Christian.
Merchen scores in U14 team's win at nationals
Colton Merchen of the Rushmore Thunder scored one goal and had one assist as the Team South Dakota U14 boys' hockey squad opened the U14 nationals in Dallas with a 7-2 win over Nashville TN Flyers on Thursday.
The team is comprised of 13-14 year olds from across the state.
Team South Dakota faces the AZ Junior Coyotes Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Team South Dakota U16 beat Park City, Utah 9-4 Thursday in its national tournament in Grand Rapids, Mich. Playing from the Thunder are Brayden Fine and Dawson Wirth. No other information was made possible.
High School Baseball
STURGIS 13, RAPID CITY STEVENS 5: The Scoopers used a seven-run sixth inning to break away from the Raiders Thursday night at Strong Field.
Sturgis was up by just a 6-5 scoring going into the sixth.
Dustin Alan led the Scoopers with three hits and three RBI, while David Anderson added two hits and three runs batted in.
Conner Knudsen and Colton Nesland both had two hits and one RBI for the Raiders.
Sturgis, 6-7, hosts Douglas for two games Saturday at begin at 10 a.m. Stevens, 4-14, hosts Brandon Valley Saturday for two games that begin at 11 a.m.