Raiders roll in first day of invitational

Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River and New Underwood's Cerington Jones battled for the first of two straight days, as they competed in the Cecil Johnson Invitational track and field meet Thursday at the Lyman Athletic Complex.

Valandra-Prue won both races -- the 100-meter dash and the 200 -- and both will compete in the Special 200 Friday night at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.

Thursday, Valandra-Prue led the way in Lyman, winning the 100 in 12.40 seconds, with Jones second at 12.83. In the 200, Valandra-Prue came away with the win in 25.33, while Jones was second in 25.86.

Valandra-Prue also won the 400 in 55.23, a whopping 10 seconds faster than second-place finisher Nicole Porch of Bennett County. Jones did not run the 400. Porch came back to win the 800 in 2:36.39.

Jolie Dugan of Jones County came away with wins in the 1,600 (5:31.97) and the 3,200 (13:25.61). Other individual winners were: Skyler Hansen of Winner in the 100 hurdles (16.95), Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in the 300 hurdles (50.94), Gracie Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area in the pole vault (6-9), Jenna Hammerbeck of Winner in the long jump (15-8¼), Ellie Brozik of Winner in the triple jump (35-7), Jenaya Schrader of Winner in the shot put (33-5) and Lanie Blair of Kadoka Area in the discus (102-9).