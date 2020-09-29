Raiders start fast, stop Cobblers in 3

The Rapid City Stevens volleyball team didn't get off to a blazing start to the season, but the Raiders have shown improvement the last couple of weeks and that continued Tuesday night in the three-set win over rival Rapid City Central at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The Raiders started well in all three games and rolled to a 25-9, 25-18 and 25-20 victory over the Cobblers to move to 4-6 after losing four of it first five matches.
The Raiders never trailed and forced the Cobblers to play catch-up the entire way, prompting Central head coach Jayna Morrill to call early timeouts in the first two games.
Stevens coach Kylee Voorhees said her team came out with strong focus.
"That is one thing that we talked about from last week, we need to start doing a better job of starting with focus and staying focused throughout the match," Voorhees said. "In think the girls did a really good job of that."
Morrill said they came out flat-footed and were caught on their heals a couple of times, especially early in the matches.
"We just couldn't find that rhythm to get us going," Morrill said. "We have to make sure we step up to every challenge that is put in front of us, and unfortunately tonight, that wasn't our best effort of stepping up to those times."
Stevens got two kills from junior Bailee Sobczak, a tip kill from senior Julia Lee and two hitting errors by Central put the Raiders up 15-4 in the first match and Sobczak added a couple more kills late before Stevens closed out the first game.
"Bailee has been a very consistent hitter throughout the year. She is a go-to for us, she takes care of the ball," Voorhees said. "I will say there were some other contributors that all played very well. They played like a team tonight and I like to see that."
Central hung in there for a bit in the second game and trailed by just a 16-13 score after a kill by junior Amarae Rinto.
But two straight serving aces by Cami Mettler got the Raiders back in control and they closed on a 7-3 run to go up comfortably 2-0.
It was more of the same in the third, with the Raiders up 20-11 before the Cobblers closed the gap 21-16. A kill by senior Julie Valandra made it a 24-20 game before a Central error gave the Raiders their game and match point.
"When we found some rhythm on our defense, we continued to be scrappy, but we have to do that the whole time," Morrill said. "We can't take mental timeouts, and we have to be sure that every point we are doing our best and we are exhausting the effort that we have."
Morrill said her team needs to work a little more on successfully transitioning into their offense.
"Even on a scrappy play, we have to be ready to make those adjustments and be aggressive, so our defense can set back up," she said. "We have to have both (offense and defense at the same time), instead of one or the other."
The Raiders, who beat the Cobblers in three games on Sept. 10, went on to lose three straight matches before beating Sioux Falls Lincoln and splitting last weekend in Gillette, Wyo., against Thunder Basin and Gillette.
"We played good competition to see where we were at, and then you have to regroup," Voorhees said. "The biggest thing for me is it doesn't matter what your record is, it's not how you start, but it is how you finish. Our goal is to finish at state."
To get over the hump, Morrill said the Cobblers, 0-10, need to find that competitive side and drive, and wanting to be a fierce defense.
"We need to work more on our discipline and just continue to push and push and push," she said. "We see glimpses of it, but we have to keep it the whole time."
Both teams will be at the Scottsbluff, Neb., Tournament Friday and Saturday.
