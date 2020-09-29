Raiders start fast, stop Cobblers in 3

Stevens got two kills from junior Bailee Sobczak, a tip kill from senior Julia Lee and two hitting errors by Central put the Raiders up 15-4 in the first match and Sobczak added a couple more kills late before Stevens closed out the first game.

"Bailee has been a very consistent hitter throughout the year. She is a go-to for us, she takes care of the ball," Voorhees said. "I will say there were some other contributors that all played very well. They played like a team tonight and I like to see that."

Central hung in there for a bit in the second game and trailed by just a 16-13 score after a kill by junior Amarae Rinto.

But two straight serving aces by Cami Mettler got the Raiders back in control and they closed on a 7-3 run to go up comfortably 2-0.

It was more of the same in the third, with the Raiders up 20-11 before the Cobblers closed the gap 21-16. A kill by senior Julie Valandra made it a 24-20 game before a Central error gave the Raiders their game and match point.

"When we found some rhythm on our defense, we continued to be scrappy, but we have to do that the whole time," Morrill said. "We can't take mental timeouts, and we have to be sure that every point we are doing our best and we are exhausting the effort that we have."