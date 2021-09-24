Raiders sweep first day of East-West Invite

The Rapid City Stevens girls’ tennis team continued their dominance Friday as it opened the East-West Invite at Sioux Park with a pair of wins.
The Raiders kicked off the day with a 7-2 victory over Sioux Falls O’Gorman, before closing the first day of the tournament with a 9-0 win over Sioux Falls Washington.
Kaiya Parkin went 2-0 on the day in singles action, defeating Lucy Koziara of O’Gorman (10-4) and Camilla Griffin of Washington (10-0).
She also swept doubles competition with her teammate Anna Mueller as they picked up victories over Koziara and Ellie Huber (10-2) and Peyton Hellwig and Griffin (10-0).
Rapid City Stevens (23-0) will continue the East-West Invite with matchups against Sioux Falls Jefferson (8 a.m.) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (11 a.m.) starting today at 8 a.m.
High School Football
FAITH 28, NORTH CENTRAL 12: The Longhorns bounced back from a loss to score a victory over North Central on Friday.
Although the Thunder gained an early lead with a field goal, Faith answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 8-3.
Neither team could gain any momentum in the second quarter and the Longhorns carried their 8-3 advantage into the half.
The third quarter was a different story for Faith, however, as Jess Harper connected on a pair of passing touchdowns to make it 20-3.
The Longhorns put the game away with another touchdown in the fourth.
Harper finished with 11 completions for 250 yards and four touchdowns, while Matthew Grey finished with five catches for 142 yards and two scores.
Brigg Price chipped in with three catches for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Faith.
Raynor Sprague paced the Thunder with 13 completions for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Faith (2-3) will travel to Newell on Friday.
LEMMON/McINTOSH 28, HARDING COUNTY 18: Tell Mollman finished with 18 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lemmon/McIntosh to a win over Harding County on Friday.
The Cowboys fell behind early and trailed 18-16 heading into the half.
Lemmon/McIntosh was able to bounce back in the second half, scoring a touchdown in each quarter, while holding the Ranchers scoreless the rest of the way.
Sawyer Thompson completed 10 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Miller finished with five catches for 88 yards and a score.
Rylee Veal led the way for Harding County with 12 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, while Cayden Floyd added 26 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Lemmon/McIntosh (3-3) will host Stanley County on Friday, while Harding County (3-2) heads to Timber Lake.
WALL 55, JONES COUNTY 0: The Eagles remained unbeaten with big win over Jones County on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Wall (6-0) hosts White River on Friday, while the Coyotes (0-5) travel to Sunshine Bible Academy.
HOT SPRINGS 49, LAKOTA TECH 0: The Bison cruised to their fifth win of the season with a victory over Lakota Tech on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Hot Springs (5-1) will play at Custer on Friday, while Lakota Tech (0-6) takes on Hill City Oct. 9.
SPEARFISH 30, CUSTER 0: The Spartans shut out Custer and earned their second win in a row Friday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Spartans (2-3) will host St. Thomas More on Friday, while the Wildcats (0-4) host Hot Springs.