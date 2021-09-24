Raiders sweep first day of East-West Invite

The third quarter was a different story for Faith, however, as Jess Harper connected on a pair of passing touchdowns to make it 20-3.

The Longhorns put the game away with another touchdown in the fourth.

Harper finished with 11 completions for 250 yards and four touchdowns, while Matthew Grey finished with five catches for 142 yards and two scores.

Brigg Price chipped in with three catches for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Faith.

Raynor Sprague paced the Thunder with 13 completions for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Faith (2-3) will travel to Newell on Friday.

LEMMON/McINTOSH 28, HARDING COUNTY 18: Tell Mollman finished with 18 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lemmon/McIntosh to a win over Harding County on Friday.

The Cowboys fell behind early and trailed 18-16 heading into the half.

Lemmon/McIntosh was able to bounce back in the second half, scoring a touchdown in each quarter, while holding the Ranchers scoreless the rest of the way.

Sawyer Thompson completed 10 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Tanner Miller finished with five catches for 88 yards and a score.