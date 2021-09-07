Raiders take team title at Bear Butte Invite

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ golf team scored the top spot at the Bear Butte Invite Tuesday in Sturgis.

The Raiders finished first with a 335, one stroke ahead of Spearfish at 336. Sturgis was third with 394 and Belle Fourche rounded out the team standings with 411.

Josh Sandsted of Spearfish led the way in the individual standings with a total of 79, Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche was second with 79, while teammates Luke Cadwallader and Taylor Anderson of Stevens shared third with 83 apiece.

Parker Reede of Spearfish and Carter Mackabee of Stevens finished out the top five with a tie for fifth (84 apiece).

Most of the teams involved in Tuesday’s invite will be back in action at the Douglas Wind Invite on Thursday.

Girls Soccer

ST. THOMAS MORE 1, STURGIS 0: The Cavaliers scored on a penalty kick early and held off the Scoopers for the win.

In the third minute of the first half, Sturgis’ goalie tackled STM’s Macy Stephens, setting up the early penalty kick opportunity.

Sloane Keszler would find the back of the net for the Cavs on the attempt and score the only goal of the contest.