Raiders take team title at Bear Butte Invite

The Rapid City Stevens boys’ golf team scored the top spot at the Bear Butte Invite Tuesday in Sturgis.
The Raiders finished first with a 335, one stroke ahead of Spearfish at 336. Sturgis was third with 394 and Belle Fourche rounded out the team standings with 411.
Josh Sandsted of Spearfish led the way in the individual standings with a total of 79, Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche was second with 79, while teammates Luke Cadwallader and Taylor Anderson of Stevens shared third with 83 apiece.
Parker Reede of Spearfish and Carter Mackabee of Stevens finished out the top five with a tie for fifth (84 apiece).
Most of the teams involved in Tuesday’s invite will be back in action at the Douglas Wind Invite on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 1, STURGIS 0: The Cavaliers scored on a penalty kick early and held off the Scoopers for the win.
In the third minute of the first half, Sturgis’ goalie tackled STM’s Macy Stephens, setting up the early penalty kick opportunity.
Sloane Keszler would find the back of the net for the Cavs on the attempt and score the only goal of the contest.
More goalkeeper Erica Howard held the Scoopers scoreless with six saves.
The Cavaliers (2-4) will play Belle Fourche on Saturday, while Sturgis (2-6) takes on Douglas Thursday.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 7, STURGIS 0: The Cavaliers opened their home schedule with a win over Sturgis.
STM had a balanced scoring attack, with seven different players finding the back of the net.
Aaron Nelson led with one goal and three assists and Will Green added a goal and two assists.
Westin Edwards, Cade Kandolin, Jadon Albertson, Garrett Kerkenbush and Tom Salano scored the rest of the team’s goals.
Winston Prill finished with 10 saves for the Cavs.
St. Thomas More (5-1) will host Belle Fourche Saturday, while the Scoopers (1-6) play Douglas on Friday.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Comets ran past the Spartans for a straight-set victory on Tuesday.
Christian took the first set 25-12, edged Spearfish 25-23 in the second and put it away with a 25-13 third.
Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 15 kills, Kylie Kallio had 27 assists and Ana Egge finished with six aces.
Rapid City Christian (8-0) hosts Faith on Thursday, while the Spartans (1-6) travel to Aberdeen Central on Friday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers cruised to their fifth straight victory with a 25-19, 15-15 and 26-24 win over the Broncs on Tuesday.
Reese Ross led STM with 17 kills and six digs, Marin Duffy added eight kills and three aces and Dani Godkin finished with 26 assists.
After starting 0-3 the Cavaliers have now won 10 of their last 11 matches.
St. Thomas More (10-4) will play at Custer on Tuesday, while Belle Fourche (2-2) hosts Winner on Thursday.
STURGIS 3, CUSTER 0: Sturgis earned its first victory of the season Tuesday with a straight set win over the Wildcats.
The Scoopers opened with a 25-16 win, battled for a 27-25 victory in the second and put the match away with a 25-22 third set.
No statistics were made available for this match.
Sturgis (1-8) is at Pierre on Friday, while Custer (1-4) hosts Hot Springs on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Rapid City Stevens continued to roll with a straight set victory over St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Although the Raiders scored the shut-out win, the matchup at Flight 1 wasn’t easy for Stevens as Ali Scott earned the hard-fought victory over Athena Fanciliso (3-6, 6-2, 10-3).
Next up, Rapid City Stevens (9-0) will play at the Brandon Valley Invite starting Friday, while the Cavaliers (3-6) play Rapid City Christian on Thursday.