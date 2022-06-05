Rain cancels Post 320’s final matchup of Veterans Classic

Rapid City Post 320 heated up in the bottom of the third and took a 6-1 lead over Laramie Post 14 Sunday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Then with two outs and a runner on third, a downpour came sweeping over the diamond and the coaches of both teams agreed to declare a no-contest due to inclement weather.

Despite the anticlimactic end to the weekend, Stars head coach Brian Humphries liked what he saw from his team at the Black Hills Veterans Classic and hopes the good mojo continues.

“It was good to continue what we started last night,” Humphries said. “We hit well, we threw well and we didn’t make any errors. We did a very good job with the little things in this tournament. This was a very good showing at this tournament.”

In the top of the first, the Rangers took a 1-0 lead on a run-scoring single by Riley Hooset to plate Billy Jenkin.

Post 320 tied the game on a sacrifice-fly to center by Lane Darrow that scored Mason Mehlhoff and evened it up at 1-1 after one.

The Stars broke free in the bottom of the third with five runs on five hits and two errors to take a 6-1 lead before the rain came.

“We’re pretty much at 100% right now through the first month,” Humphries said. “Guys are done with school and can fully focus on baseball and put their minds at ease without any other school functions. This is what I want to see and carry on throughout June and July.”

Post 320 returns to action in a doubleheader against Brookings on Wednesday at Pete Lien Memorial Field. Brookings plays a doubleheader at Rapid City Post 22 the night before.

“It’s going to be a quick turnaround for them and we get to practice Tuesday and work on some stuff to stay sharp,” Humphries said. “I’m looking for much of the same, for us to show up ready to play from first pitch to the final pitch. Hopefully that will lead to a positive result.”

