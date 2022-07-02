 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Rally pushes Gem City past Sasquatch

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch led the Gem City Bison 4-1 after three innings, but the lead proved too thin as the Bison defeated the Sasquatch 7-5 Saturday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

In the top of the third, the Bison plated three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Gem City took its first lead in the top of the six with two runs on a pair of hits, two walks and a wild pitch. The go-ahead run came on a one-run single by Justice Panton that scored Keegan Sueltz. In the following at bat a wild pitch allowed Justin Ross to score and gave the Bison a 6-4 lead.

The Bison added a run of insurance in the top of the ninth to go ahead 7-4.

The Sasquatch tried to mount a rally in the final frame but only managed to scratch one run across in the 7-5 loss.

Northern State's Niko Pezonella led the way for Spearfish at the plate. He went 2 for 3 with three runs and two walks.

Spearfish returns to action at 4:35 p.m. Sunday as it wraps up the series with Gem City at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News