Rally pushes Gem City past Sasquatch

The Spearfish Sasquatch led the Gem City Bison 4-1 after three innings, but the lead proved too thin as the Bison defeated the Sasquatch 7-5 Saturday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

In the top of the third, the Bison plated three runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Gem City took its first lead in the top of the six with two runs on a pair of hits, two walks and a wild pitch. The go-ahead run came on a one-run single by Justice Panton that scored Keegan Sueltz. In the following at bat a wild pitch allowed Justin Ross to score and gave the Bison a 6-4 lead.

The Bison added a run of insurance in the top of the ninth to go ahead 7-4.

The Sasquatch tried to mount a rally in the final frame but only managed to scratch one run across in the 7-5 loss.

Northern State's Niko Pezonella led the way for Spearfish at the plate. He went 2 for 3 with three runs and two walks.

Spearfish returns to action at 4:35 p.m. Sunday as it wraps up the series with Gem City at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

