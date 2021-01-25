Rama named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

Rama, a 6-foot-1 guard originally from Pine Ridge, put up a great defensive effort this past weekend and helped earned his team a pair of RMAC wins. He tallied 19 total rebounds, came away with three blocks and notched a steal in the two wins over Chadron State and Black Hills State.

"Ale had a great week, and his dedication to being the best player that he can be has been very evident this season," said Hardrocker men's basketball head coach Eric Glenn . "Ale is a true student of the game and really sees the game from a coach's perspective. His never-ending motor, combined with that court savvy has helped him develop very quickly into one of the top point guards in our league. We are very happy for him, we know how deserving he is of this award."