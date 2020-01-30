Rancher boys edge Belle Fourche

The Harding County boys’ basketball team held on late as it picked up a narrow win over Belle Fourche Thursday night in Buffalo.
The Ranchers carried a slight lead at 14-11 into second quarter, before taking a 38-31 advantage into the half.
After trailing 57-49 at the start of the fourth, the Broncs began to battle back and eventually cut the lead to three.
Camden Hett would ultimately put the game away for Harding County toward the end of the game when he got a steal and scored while being fouled on a layup.
Zack Anders paced the Ranchers with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Hett added 22 points and nine boards.
Royale Martian chipped in with 17 points for Harding County.
Kelby Olson led the way for Belle Fourche with 32 points, while Brextin Garza and Tate Larson added 13 points apiece.
The Ranchers (9-3) will host New Underwood on Saturday, while the Broncs (9-6) travel to Douglas on Feb. 7.
HILL CITY 54, WALL 41: The Rangers earned their third win of the season with a victory over the Eagles on Thursday.
Kobe Main paced Hill City with 15 points, while Kole Gallino finished with 10 for Wall.
The Rangers (3-12) will host Newell on Thursday, while the Eagles (5-6) are at Lyman on Saturday.
DOUGLAS 62, CUSTER 54: The Patriots bounced back from loss to Red Cloud to pick up a win over Custer on Thursday.
Darrell Knight led Douglas with 17 points, while Ryan Tompkins finished with 11.
Jace Kelley paced the Wildcats and led all scorers with 21 points.
The Patriots (4-8) travel to Chadron Saturday, while Custer (8-5) plays at Rapid City Christian tonight at 7:30 p.m
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 46, HOT SPRINGS 32: The Comets cruised to a win over the Bison Thursday night in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available for this game.
Rapid City Christian (7-6) will host Custer tonight at 6 p.m., while the Bison (1-10) host Wall on Monday.
FAITH 60, HERREID/SELBY AREA 36: The Longhorns jumped out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter as they ran past the Wolverines on Thursday.
Kaycee Groves paced Faith with 20 points, followed by Aiyana Byrd, who added 18.
Rachel Fielder Herreid/Selby Area with 13 points.
The Longhorns (13-1) look to earn their 14th consecutive victory today when they travel to Newell for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
DOUGLAS 57, CUSTER 45: Nique High Hawk scored 25 points to lead the Patriots to a win over the Wildcats on Thursday.
Makayla Grim chipped in with 12 points for Douglas, while Josey Wahlstrom paced Custer with 11 points.
The Patriots (3-8) will travel to Chadron on Saturday, while the Wildcats (7-7) play at Rapid City Christian tonight at 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
RAPID CITY STEVENS 54, SPEARFISH 16: The Raiders had little trouble Thursday night as they earned an easy win over the Spartans.
No other information was made available for this dual.
Both teams will be back in action at the Belle Fourche Invitational starting today at noon.