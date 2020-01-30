Rancher boys edge Belle Fourche

The Harding County boys’ basketball team held on late as it picked up a narrow win over Belle Fourche Thursday night in Buffalo.

The Ranchers carried a slight lead at 14-11 into second quarter, before taking a 38-31 advantage into the half.

After trailing 57-49 at the start of the fourth, the Broncs began to battle back and eventually cut the lead to three.

Camden Hett would ultimately put the game away for Harding County toward the end of the game when he got a steal and scored while being fouled on a layup.

Zack Anders paced the Ranchers with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Hett added 22 points and nine boards.

Royale Martian chipped in with 17 points for Harding County.

Kelby Olson led the way for Belle Fourche with 32 points, while Brextin Garza and Tate Larson added 13 points apiece.

The Ranchers (9-3) will host New Underwood on Saturday, while the Broncs (9-6) travel to Douglas on Feb. 7.

HILL CITY 54, WALL 41: The Rangers earned their third win of the season with a victory over the Eagles on Thursday.