After suffering a heart attack last week, former U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, died Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City.

Seiler was in a coma in a Sioux Falls hospital Monday, the Argus Leader reported. Seiler was running with his dog at the Oahe Dam near Pierre when he suffered the heart attack, according to a Friday statement from Berk Ehrmantraut, executive director of South Dakota Democratic Party.

Seiler was the chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party when he died. He served at the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota from 2015 until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2017.

President Barack Obama nominated Seiler as the 41st United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota. Seiler spent a total of 22 years working with the U.S. Attorney's Office. As an assistant U.S. attorney, he spent 14 years prosecuting violent crime cases, according to a 2017 Department of Justice Release announcing his retirement.

Seiler grew up in Herreid, South Dakota, served in the U.S. Air Force, which included a year-long tour in Vietnam, and graduated with honors from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

He leaves behind his wife Wanda, and their children and grandchildren.