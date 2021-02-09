Ranger girls run past Douglas

The Hill City girls' basketball team jumped ahead early and didn’t look back as it earned a 68-37 win over the Patriots Tuesday night in Douglas.

The Rangers had little trouble from the outset, gaining a 36-21 advantage at the half.

Abbie Siemonsma and Macey Wathen led the Rangers with 14 points apiece.

Angell Arredondo paced Douglas with eight points and Bailey Clark added seven.

After earning a 53-46 victory over Lakota Tech Monday night, Hill City improved to 12-3 (including five wins in a row) and looks to continue that trend when it hosts Winner on Saturday.

The Patriots (1-12) play at Sturgis on Thursday.

Boys Basketball

LAKOTA TECH 79, EDGEMONT 33: Lakota Tech carried a 23-7 lead into the second quarter as it cruised to its seventh win of the season on Tuesday.

Tristen Lebeau led the way for the Tatanka with 23 points, while Quincy Means added 22 points and Adriano Rama finished with 10.

Caleb Simons led the Moguls with 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.