Rangers advance with OT win over Broncs

The Hill City girls’ basketball team advanced to the SoDak 16 tournament with a tough 61-54 overtime win over Belle Fourche Thursday night in a Region 8A second-round game in Hill City.

Whitney Edwards paced the Rangers with 17 points, while Abby Siemonsma and Hailey Wathen chipped in with 13 points apiece.

Harley Fischer of Belle Fourche led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Dylan Stedillie, who finished with 13 points.

Hill City (19-5) will play for a spot in the SoDak 16 on Monday, while the Broncs’ season ends at 15-8.

WINNER 63, TODD COUNTY 40: The Warriors advanced to the SoDak 16 with a win over the Falcons on Thursday in Winner.

The game was close throughout the first half, with Winner carrying a 22-21 lead into the break. From there, the Warriors began to pull away as they outscored Todd County 15-6 in the third quarter.

Winner used a 26-13 advantage in the fourth to put the game away.

Bella Swedlund paced the Warriors with 24 points, while Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 21 points.

Swedlund, Hammerbeck and Kelsey Sachtjen paced the team on the boards with nine rebounds apiece.