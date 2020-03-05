Rangers advance with OT win over Broncs

The Hill City girls’ basketball team advanced to the SoDak 16 tournament with a tough 61-54 overtime win over Belle Fourche Thursday night in a Region 8A second-round game in Hill City.
Whitney Edwards paced the Rangers with 17 points, while Abby Siemonsma and Hailey Wathen chipped in with 13 points apiece.
Harley Fischer of Belle Fourche led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Dylan Stedillie, who finished with 13 points.
Hill City (19-5) will play for a spot in the SoDak 16 on Monday, while the Broncs’ season ends at 15-8.
WINNER 63, TODD COUNTY 40: The Warriors advanced to the SoDak 16 with a win over the Falcons on Thursday in Winner.
The game was close throughout the first half, with Winner carrying a 22-21 lead into the break. From there, the Warriors began to pull away as they outscored Todd County 15-6 in the third quarter.
Winner used a 26-13 advantage in the fourth to put the game away.
Bella Swedlund paced the Warriors with 24 points, while Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 21 points.
Swedlund, Hammerbeck and Kelsey Sachtjen paced the team on the boards with nine rebounds apiece.
Kelsey Herman led the way for the Falcons with 24 points.
Winner (21-0) will play in the SoDak 16 on Monday, while Todd County closes out the season at 11-11.
FAITH 55, KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 36: The Longhorns moved on to the Class B State Tournament with a decisive win over the WiLdKats Thursday in Fort Pierre.
Faith led 35-17 at halftime and took a 46-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kaycee Groves led Faith with 17 points, followed by Lindsey Wilken and Aiyanna Byrd with 10 points each.
Kennedy Leiferman led all scorers for the WiLdKats with 19 points.
Faith, 21-2, will open state tournament play against Howard in Spearfish Thursday at 1:45 p.m., while Kimball/White Lake closes its season at 15-8.
CASTLEWOOD 58, NEW UNDERWOOD 21: The Tigers came up short in their Class B SoDak 16 bid as Castlewood cruised to a win on Thursday in Gettysburg.
Darah DeKam led the Warriors with 14 points, Alayna Benike added 13 points and the duo of Mackenzie Everson and Maddie Horn finished with 12 points apiece.
Cerington Jones paced New Underwood with 11 points and six rebounds.
Castlewood advances to the state tournament in Spearfish next weekend, while the Tigers close out the season at 18-5.
MILLER 51, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 30: Miller ran past Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in the second round of the Region 6A playoffs on Thursday.
No other information was made available.
Miller will play for a spot in the SoDak 16 on Monday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte’s season ends at 13-10.