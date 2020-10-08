Rangers get some payback in win over Christian

"It is really what you get out of the match versus what happens," she said. "Hopefully we can learn from it, make some adjustments and move forward."

No individual statistics were made available for Rapid City Christian.

For Hill City, Hailey Wathen had 10 kills, nine digs and three aces. Dale Schrier added eight kills and two blocks, while Macey Wathen finished with six kills and nine digs. Abby Siemonsma finished with 16 assists and nine digs, while Addisen Barber had seven assists, four digs and two aces. Peckosh had eight digs and Shalie Weaver nine digs. Whitney Edwards also had three kills.

"We had to side out and get the ball to different players, instead of one player and mix it up," Hailey Wathen said. "When is up to me I just have to wide out, just get points for my team, just do it for my team and not for myself."

The Rangers, 17-1, host Sturgis Saturday as they hit the stretch drive of the regular season.

Hailey Wathen said they feel confident.

"We're going to go to SoDak 16 and hopefully make it to state," she said.

Coach Wathen said this was a big win for her team as it outs them either on top of the region in seeding points and close to it.

"This team has played together for a long time," she said. "They want to go all of the way this year. This is a big win for us, and hopefully it leads us to the rest of the season."

