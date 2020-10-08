Rangers get some payback in win over Christian

In a matchup that wasn't originally scheduled to happen a couple of weeks ago, Rapid City Christian and Hill City met in a battle of then unbeaten volleyball teams in an impromptu tournament after the Belle Fourche invitational was canceled.
Rapid City Christian won that day, and the two teams met for a regular-season rematch Thursday night, again in Hill City. This time it was the Rangers turn to be victorious, as the Rangers earned a three-game sweep of the Lady Comets, 25-20, 25-19 and 27-25.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game; they are our biggest competition," Hill City senior Hailey Wathen said. "It meant a lot to us, to our coaches and to the whole community."
The Rangers played well enough in the first two games to seemingly be in control, although the third-ranked Lady Comets hung tough at times.
Rapid City Christian appeared to be on its way to forcing a fourth game, with three set points, but the Rangers rallied to tie it at 24-24, 25-25 and then win the set and match on a serving ace by Macey Wathen and a hitting error by Christian.
"We know always going into playing these guys that it is going to be tough, so we're pretty happy that we were able to get it done in three tonight," Hill City head coach Lindsy Wathen said.
Both Region 8A rivals came into the match with just one loss — Rapid City Christian suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday at Chadron, Neb.
The first game was a back-and-forth affair, with Rapid City Christian up 12-9, only to see Hill City come back to lead 17-15 on a Lady Comet error and kill by Marie Peckosh. The Rangers would then run off five straight points and keep it that margin the rest of the way.
In the second game, Hailey Wathen took over scoring five of the team's six points on four kills and one serving ace as Hill City built a nine-point lead, closing for the six-point win.
The third game was a one to two-point game for much of the way until the Lady Comets scored four straight, only to see Hailey Wathen with a kill and two straight aces to close the gap to 23-22. Christian had its first set point on a kill by Riley Freeland, but a tip kill by Macey Wathen tied it up at 24-all, setting up the final comeback for the Rangers.
It was a tough way to end it for the Lady Comets, who fell to 18-2 on the season.
"They came out really strong from point one, and they didn't really let up. They were better than us definitely tonight," Rapid City Christian coach Elizabeth Kieffer said.
Kieffer said there are ebbs and flows in the season sometimes, and they're on a little bit of a rough week. But she said it is a long season and they just have to pick our their heads up and get ready for their next match. The Lady Comets are at Custer Monday.
"It is really what you get out of the match versus what happens," she said. "Hopefully we can learn from it, make some adjustments and move forward."
No individual statistics were made available for Rapid City Christian.
For Hill City, Hailey Wathen had 10 kills, nine digs and three aces. Dale Schrier added eight kills and two blocks, while Macey Wathen finished with six kills and nine digs. Abby Siemonsma finished with 16 assists and nine digs, while Addisen Barber had seven assists, four digs and two aces. Peckosh had eight digs and Shalie Weaver nine digs. Whitney Edwards also had three kills.
"We had to side out and get the ball to different players, instead of one player and mix it up," Hailey Wathen said. "When is up to me I just have to wide out, just get points for my team, just do it for my team and not for myself."
The Rangers, 17-1, host Sturgis Saturday as they hit the stretch drive of the regular season.
Hailey Wathen said they feel confident.
"We're going to go to SoDak 16 and hopefully make it to state," she said.
Coach Wathen said this was a big win for her team as it outs them either on top of the region in seeding points and close to it.
"This team has played together for a long time," she said. "They want to go all of the way this year. This is a big win for us, and hopefully it leads us to the rest of the season."
