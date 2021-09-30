Rangers hold off Lady Comets for big BHC win

The Hill City volleyball team had Black Hills Conference rival Rapid City Christian on the ropes at match point (24-19) in the fourth set, but the Rangers had to wait a little while to celebrate a win in front of an electric full house Thursday night at Hart Ranch.

The Lady Comets rallied for five straight points to give them hope of a fifth set, but just like that, the Rangers were in fact celebrating after a kill by Marie Peckosh and a hitting violation on RCCH closed the match out, 27-25, 14-25, 25-11 and 26-24.

“It always goes back and forth. We knew that we had to pull it out and finish and not go to a fifth set, so we just came together and figured out what we had to do,” said Hill City junior outside hitter Macey Wathen.

If the two teams would have played a week ago, it would have been a battle of unbeaten squads. But both went to compete in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls against good Class AA competition and the best from Class B, and suffered their first losses of the season.

Nevertheless, it was a battle for the top of the Black Hills Conference, and the Rangers, 15-3, came out on top against the Lady Comets, 13-6.