Rangers hold off Lady Comets for big BHC win

The Hill City volleyball team had Black Hills Conference rival Rapid City Christian on the ropes at match point (24-19) in the fourth set, but the Rangers had to wait a little while to celebrate a win in front of an electric full house Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
The Lady Comets rallied for five straight points to give them hope of a fifth set, but just like that, the Rangers were in fact celebrating after a kill by Marie Peckosh and a hitting violation on RCCH closed the match out, 27-25, 14-25, 25-11 and 26-24.
“It always goes back and forth. We knew that we had to pull it out and finish and not go to a fifth set, so we just came together and figured out what we had to do,” said Hill City junior outside hitter Macey Wathen.
If the two teams would have played a week ago, it would have been a battle of unbeaten squads. But both went to compete in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls against good Class AA competition and the best from Class B, and suffered their first losses of the season.
Nevertheless, it was a battle for the top of the Black Hills Conference, and the Rangers, 15-3, came out on top against the Lady Comets, 13-6.
“It’s always a battle, and a battle of strategy when we play Rapid City Christian. We know that coming in we anticipate it, but they keep us on our toes,” Hill City head coach Lindsy Wathen said.
It was a match of momentum, often from point runs to point runs.
Led by the outstanding serving from Rapid City Christian sophomore outside hitter Ana Egge, the Lady Comets jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on four aces and one kill by Egge. The Rangers regrouped and took their first lead at 17-15 on two mistakes by Christian and a kill by Peckosh.
It was a battle down to the wire, tied at 24-24 on an Egge kill, only to see Peckosh and senior rightside hitter Cassidy Moody with kills to win the opener.
Again Egge came out on fire with four aces and a kill and a quick 6-1 lead. This time the Lady Comets didn’t let up and used a 6-0 run on one ace by Egge, two kills by junior outside hitter Olivia Kieffer and a kill by junior middle blocker Alexa Ham for a 16-8 lead. A kill by Egge closed out the dominating second set win.
The momentum shifted back to the Rangers, as they led 7-0 to open the fourth set and never looked back. Hill City closed with a 12-1 run to take an important 2-1 lead.
That set up the fourth set that saw the Rangers lead for much of the way and as much as six (19-13) before Rapid City Christian chipped away to nearly force a fifth game.
“We always know coming to play Rapid City Christian that it is going to be a hard-fought game,” Macey Wathen said. “We came in confident and knew their weaknesses and knew our strengths, and just came out with a win.”
It was a tough loss for the Lady Comets, their sixth straight defeat, counting four three-set matches in Sioux Falls and a four-set loss to Class AA Pierre Tuesday at Hart Ranch.
"Hill City is a great team with a great coach and good program that they have had over the past few years," Rapid City Christian head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. "Hill City just had had a lot of grit and they didn't let a lot of balls hit the ground. They played really well tonight.”
Official statistics for Hill City weren’t available Thursday night, but Macey Wathen had an outstanding night unofficially with 15 kills. Peckosh unofficially added eight kills and one ace.
“It is a big win. They are now a part of the Black Hills Conference, so we can check one of those off,” Lindsey Wathen said. “We have a few more conference games that we have to play. It sets us up good, but we’re just going to go back to the gym and keep plugging away.”
Egge led all hitters with 19 kills, along with nine aces (all in the first two sets) and 16 digs.
"She played great from the service line and she had a good hitting game. She competed," Elizabeth Kieffer said of Egge.
Olivia Kieffer had 12 kills and 21 digs, with Jaedyn Namanny finished with 26 digs and Kylie Kallio added 42 assists.
Both coaches felt last week’s tournament in Sioux Falls helped them prepare for this match and the rest of the season.
“We saw some great competition. Even though it didn’t go how we wanted, I’m really glad we went and got to play some great teams,” Elizabeth Kieffer said of last week. “Now we just have to be mentally tough and get back in it and get ready for next week.”
Lindsy Wathen said the Sioux Falls tourney was a new addition to the schedule and she too is glad they added it.
“We had some really good competition, and the matches there were close, so I am really happy with the play there and I do think it helped us prepare for tonight,” she said.
Neither team is backing down on their late-season schedules, as they’ll both play in the Northwestern Tournament Oct. 9.
Rapid City Christian, however, will first host Chadron, Neb., Tuesday at Hart Ranch.