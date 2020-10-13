Rangers keep rolling with 4-game win over STM

"They (STM) are a very solid team and a very athletic team with girls who can jump out of the gym," she said. "So we knew we were going to go back and forth and stay mentally tough."

Despite the loss, St. Thomas More head coach Shannah Loeffen was relatively pleased with her team's play.

"Hill City is good and we kept up with that, and I am OK with that, and hopefully we get to see them again at regionals or state," Loeffen said.

Loeffen said the Rangers are a strong communication team and good at adjusting their offense to succeed, which she said is tough on them because they weren't as prepared for that.

"When we first started our season, we weren't a talking team, and that is the key to volleyball," she said. "I know that when we play Christian and Hill City both, we have to talk. They are all about communication and we have to be right there with them so we can keep up."

Ross had a big match for the Cavaliers with 23 kills and four blocks. Timmer finished with 11 kills and four blocks, while Sarah Matthes had 25 assists and nine digs. Dani Godkin had 20 digs.

No individual results were available for Hill City.