 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rankin fire contained at Wind Cave National Park
alert top story

Rankin fire contained at Wind Cave National Park

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

The 28-acre Rankin Fire in Wind Cave National Park has been contained. All park roads, the Elk Mountain Campground, and most hiking trails are open. (NPS Photo)

The 28-acre Rankin Fire, first reported Friday, has been contained. The fire was listed contained after crews finished establishing a line around the fire.

Ignited by a lightning strike, the fire burned in the interior of the park, three miles northwest of the park’s visitor center.

The park’s popular Rankin Ridge trail has been reopened, but the Centennial, Sanctuary, and Highland Creek Trails remain closed to hiking and backcountry camping. All park roads and remaining trails are open, along with the Elk Mountain campground.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaders resign after 'Golfgate' scandal highlights hypocrisy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News