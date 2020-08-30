Rankin fire contained at Wind Cave National Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 28-acre Rankin Fire, first reported Friday, has been contained. The fire was listed contained after crews finished establishing a line around the fire.

Ignited by a lightning strike, the fire burned in the interior of the park, three miles northwest of the park’s visitor center.

The park’s popular Rankin Ridge trail has been reopened, but the Centennial, Sanctuary, and Highland Creek Trails remain closed to hiking and backcountry camping. All park roads and remaining trails are open, along with the Elk Mountain campground.

