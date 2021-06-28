 Skip to main content
Rapid City 10U softball team finishes runner-up at Mt. Rushmore Classic
LOCAL SOFTBALL

Rapid City 10U softball team finishes runner-up at Mt. Rushmore Classic

RC10.jpg

The 10U Rapid City Storm get a run in their win over the Minot Storm Friday afternoon. The Rapid City Storm won their first five games before losing in the Rushmore Classic final to the Sioux Falls Metro Select squad.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Storm, a 10 and Under softball team, finished runner-up in their age group Sunday at the Mt. Rushmore Classic tournament at Parkview Softball Complex.

The Storm won all three of their round-robin games on Friday and Saturday, defeating the Minot Storm Blue (Minot, North Dakota) 15-4, the Pro Swing Barmes (Berthoud, Colorado) 11-3 and the Gillette Blue Jays (Gillette, Wyoming) 15-0. In Sunday's single-elimination bracket, they topped Diamonds Black (Dickinson, North Dakota) 15-1 and the Bismark Sparks (Bismark, North Dakota) before falling 10-3 in the title game to Metro Select - Blue (Sioux Falls).

In the 14 and Under division, the Rapid City Titans reached the Divison I bracket after going 3-0 in round-robin games and outscoring opponents 30-15. They won their first-round game 13-1 before falling to the top seed in Round 2. Another 14U local team, the Crush, won their second-round game before losing in the quarterfinals.

A trio local teams in the 16 and Under division, the Rage, Punishers and Impact, all went 3-0 in round-robin games, but it was the Impact who reached the furthest among all three in the bracket, advancing to the semifinals.

The Rapid City-based South Dakota Legacy won all three of their round-robin games in the 18 and Under division but fell in the first round of the bracket. 

