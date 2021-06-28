Rapid City 10U softball team finishes runner-up at Mt. Rushmore Classic

The Rapid City Storm, a 10 and Under softball team, finished runner-up in their age group Sunday at the Mt. Rushmore Classic tournament at Parkview Softball Complex.

The Storm won all three of their round-robin games on Friday and Saturday, defeating the Minot Storm Blue (Minot, North Dakota) 15-4, the Pro Swing Barmes (Berthoud, Colorado) 11-3 and the Gillette Blue Jays (Gillette, Wyoming) 15-0. In Sunday's single-elimination bracket, they topped Diamonds Black (Dickinson, North Dakota) 15-1 and the Bismark Sparks (Bismark, North Dakota) before falling 10-3 in the title game to Metro Select - Blue (Sioux Falls).

In the 14 and Under division, the Rapid City Titans reached the Divison I bracket after going 3-0 in round-robin games and outscoring opponents 30-15. They won their first-round game 13-1 before falling to the top seed in Round 2. Another 14U local team, the Crush, won their second-round game before losing in the quarterfinals.

A trio local teams in the 16 and Under division, the Rage, Punishers and Impact, all went 3-0 in round-robin games, but it was the Impact who reached the furthest among all three in the bracket, advancing to the semifinals.

The Rapid City-based South Dakota Legacy won all three of their round-robin games in the 18 and Under division but fell in the first round of the bracket.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1