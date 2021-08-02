Rapid City 14U Babe Ruth team wins regional tournament, advances to World Series

With a 2-2 record after pool play in the Babe Ruth 14U Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Garden City, Kansas over the weekend, the Rapid City Braves squeaked into the single-elimination bracket as the fourth and final team.

Despite the odds stacked against them as the lowest seeded team in the draw, head coach Molloy Dial said his squad was upbeat.

“The boys were actually pretty confident. They knew what they had to do,” he said. “We told them that 2-2 would get them to the bracket play and they set two goals; the first one was to get through pool play and make the bracket play, and the second was to take care of the play in the bracket, and they accomplished their two goals.”

The Braves entered Monday’s bracket play and lit up their opponents, upsetting the No. 1 seed en route to claiming the regional championship and advancing to the Babe Ruth World Series.

“I think it’s still pretty surreal to them,” Dial said. “They’re just excited about the whole idea that everything is going to go on. On the bus ride home here they’ll get a chance to decompress and soak it in, and hopefully realize that all their hard work paid off and that the real work begins tomorrow to get ready in two weeks.”