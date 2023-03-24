Amid an unpredictable housing market and crippling mortgage rates, Rapid City was found to be one of the best areas in the country to buy a home because of its poise for long-term growth and stability.

SmartAsset, a personal finance tech company who publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators and tools to help people make personal finance decisions, analyzed growth and stability data from 1998-2022 for 400 metro areas across the country to uncover the best housing markets in America for 2023.

They found the Rapid City metro area to be the sixth-best housing markets for growth and stability in the U.S behind Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas, Midland, Texas, Boulder, Colorado, Fort Collins, Colorado and Kennewick-Richland, Washington.

This news comes after the US Census Bureau recently found that Rapid City is not only in the top 8% in the nation, but the fastest-growing metro area in the Midwest. From 2020 to 2021 Rapid City grew by 1.90% which is triple the national average of 0.35%. Elevate Rapid City showed the dramatic population growth of Rapid City in their 2022 housing study that found the population of the municipality grew by 15% between 2010 and 2020 and is expected to grow even faster with an anticipated 18.9% increase between 2020 and 2030.

Though population growth of Rapid City is immanent, the increased number of households is lacking which saw a modest 9.5% increase over the past decade according to Elevate. Much due to the slower household growth compared to population growth, prices of homes have increased 209% since 1998, again ranking in top 10 in the nation according to SmartAsset.

The country as a whole saw home sales rebound in February with the first year-on-year decrease in prices in 11 years. This trend was accompanied by an increase in home sales that was the biggest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as reported by the National Association of Realtors.

The increase in sales ended 12 straight monthly declines which is the longest such stretch since 1999.