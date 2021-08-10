Rapid City and Douglas school districts to launch 'Handle with Care' program this fall

"From the school district's perspective, we won't know if there's a fire or accident of that type of thing. Our staff will have the awareness that something has happened," Zimmerman said. "It just depends on what they see with that student at school. If they are falling asleep, they will not be getting in trouble for falling asleep. They might say, 'hey why don't we go see the nurse and take a rest'. If the student is having trouble in class and being very emotional, like crying of being tearful, the teacher might suggest that they go see the counselor. If the student is in school, and they're in class and learning and there's no out of the ordinary behavior they'll just stay in class. Through working with our social workers and counselors, they can also be referred to school based or community based counseling if needed, but that would always be in conjunction with a parent or guardian."