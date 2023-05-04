Rapid City issued 229 building permits in April for a valuation total of more than $37.5 million, the third-highest total on record for the month of April.

For the first third of 2023, the City has issued 844 building permits with a combined total valuation of more than $155.2 million, the second-highest valuation total for the January through April time frame in the City’s history. Only the valuation total of $178.7 million for January through April of 2018 was higher.

The City issued eight permits with a valuation total over one million dollars each. The list includes a permit valued at more than $6.7 million to RESPEC Company LLC with Dean Kurtz Construction as contractor for an office addition at 3824 Jet Drive and a permit valued at over $6.6 million to Split Creek Commons, LLC with Lloyd Construction Company as contractor for the Springs Edge Apartments at 530 E. Stumer Road.

Other high-valued permits were issued to Ole Real Estate Holdings LLC with MAC Construction as contractor for demolition of the existing Taco Johns facility and construction of a new facility at 1710 Cambell Street (permit valued at more than $2.3 million); three permits valued at $1.65 million each to Johnson Ranch Apartments LLC with Select Construction as contractor for 15-unit apartment complexes at 2026, 2020 and 2036 Provider Boulevard; a permit valued at $1.6 million issued to Pilot Properties LLC with Pilot Properties LLC as contractor for a 12-unit apartment complex at 461 Neel Street; and a utilities and foundation permit valued at more than $1.2 million issued to Rapid Auto Group LLC with Zeisler Construction LLC as contractor for utilities and foundation work at the Take 5 facility at 507 N Cambell Street to include a future Brew 7 Coffee Hut operation.