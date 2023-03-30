The deadline for petitions of those wishing to run for the RCAS school board has passed, and the candidates running for the contested seats have been finalized.

Seats up for election are those of Area 4's Jim Hansen and Area 5's Clay Colombe, both of whom have chosen to not run for re-election.

Four candidates are pursuing the Area 4 seat including Gerald Harvey, Amy Sazue, Walter Swan Jr. and Karen Woods

Area 5 voters will choose between Paul Lloyd and Christine Stephenson.

The election will occur on June 6, 2023, and the newly elected representatives will be sworn in on July 12 at the Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of education meeting.

To vote for school board representatives, you must reside in the area that is up for a vote.

Clay Colombe

Colombe was elected in 2020 to replace Stephenson who is running again this year. After serving just one term, his departure was mainly so he can focus on his work as CEO of the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation (REDCO). He began this role in January of last year after a promotion from his previous position as CFO.

"Elected officials should be giving their job everything it deserves. If not then why would they be doing it," Colombe said. "I don't want to shortchange the community by giving anything less than 100%."

When he was elected, Colombe told the Journal he would take a strong look at trying to pass a bond that would help approach infrastructure issues facing the district. In 2023, he has not changed his stance on the topic and said the improvement of facilities should be the predominant focus of incoming board members.

"At some point, a bond is going to have to be passed to build an elementary school and getting the community to buy in on that is critical," Colombe said. "I think this board represents the community well and has been working together really well this year. I hope they can continue that momentum to work with the administration to help get the community to buy in on a long term plan for facilities."

Fairly new to the community, Colombe felt supported by citizens and district staff who gave him honest feedback that wasn't always approving of his efforts, but was appreciated nonetheless because it was important to him to hear how community members truly felt.

He was honored to represent Area 5 and all of Rapid City.

Jim Hansen

After three non-consecutive terms as Area 4's representative, Hansen is stepping down to spend more time with his family, including his father and six grandchildren. He believes he will not pursue re-election ever again, but foresees himself serving on special committees if the district asks him to.

During the day, Hansen and a select few make up the Quality of Life Unit of the Rapid City Police Department that works with the Care Campus to support homeless and vulnerable individuals in the city. He said there is a lot of work to be done and wants to be able to focus his time on Rapid City's homeless population.

During his two previous terms, Hansen said there was healthy dialogue between the members and that compromise was common. Differently, the current board did not communicate with each other well and the members would often stick to their original stances on issues.

"There was no give whatsoever. Some members thought there could only be one way to address problems," Hansen said. "We have a relatively young board, they do a lot of things really well and have the potential to be a superior board. It just takes time."

Incoming school board members are not going to fix a problem in one day. It is going to take hard work and requires members to work together and to maintain an open mind to different viewpoints, according to Hansen. Members must consider more than students. Staff, facilities, families, nurses, grants, and fighting the state tooth and nail for funds are all important aspects of the job.

"To be effective, members need to be as impartial as they can to help the district which in turn helps the community," Hansen said. "Come into it with your eyes wide open and willing to learn how the district really runs and you'll become a successful board member."

Both Hansen and Colombe said their most prideful accomplishment was hiring Superintendent Nicole Swigart. With decades of experience in the district as a teacher and administrator, they believe she has what it takes to a be a great leader and will have lasting positive impact on the district.