Two Rapid City Area Schools administration positions have been eliminated, the Journal has learned, in an effort to consolidate director positions.

The Rapid City Board of Education will hear a report during a Tuesday meeting on the district's decision to layoff Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy and Director of College and Career Readiness J.J. Carrell.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at Rapid City Education Center, 625 Ninth Street.

According to Community Relations Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer, RCAS administrators are not willing to comment on the reduction in force.

"The Rapid City Area Schools and Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education are not able to comment on personnel matters due to district rules and South Dakota state law," she said.

The Journal left a message Friday with Veluswamy seeking comment, but did not receive a response. The Journal also received a personal telephone number for Carrell, however, the number given was incorrect.

According to the information report item on the reduction in force, the decision came as the district "evaluated all the existing departments and determined the two director positions needed to be consolidated and the delegation of duties redistributed."

Veluswamy, has been at the district for at least seven years. He has been at the forefront of major construction projects in the district including the science wing at Stevens High School, the new South Middle School, and repairs to drainage and storm lines at North Middle School.

When Western Dakota Technical College was under the leadership of RCAS, Veluswamy oversaw major renovations to the campus. Prior to the failed 2020 RCAS school bond election, Veluswamy took an active role in giving the public tours of the district's crumbling infrastructure.

Carrell joined the district in 2021. In 2022, he ran for Rapid City Council Ward 5 and lost. He spent much of his professional career with the U.S. Border Patrol and after 24 years of service, retired as senior leadership.