Two Rapid City Area Schools administration positions will be eliminated, the Journal has learned, in an effort to consolidate director positions.

The Rapid City Board of Education will hear a report during a Tuesday meeting on the district's decision to lay off Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy and Director of College and Career Readiness J.J. Carrell.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at Rapid City Education Center, 625 Ninth Street.

According to Community Relations Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer, RCAS administrators are not willing to comment on the reduction in force.

"The Rapid City Area Schools and Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education are not able to comment on personnel matters due to district rules and South Dakota state law," she said.

The Journal spoke with Veluswamy Friday afternoon. He said the reduction in force surprised him. He said the decision was not a personnel matter, but a budgetary matter.

"There's no personnel matter in this. Both of the directors didn't do anything wrong. This is the district choosing to do a consolidation effort. That's it," Veluswamy said. "I don't want the community to think that I did something wrong when I have done nothing but good for the community."

Though he had no indication that his job was on the line, Veluswamy emphasized that he is not angry with the district's decision.

"I am not frustrated. I want the community to know that I am so thankful for the opportunity that I was given. And I know I did my very damndest," he said. "I am so proud and I know I touched so many students and families with the work that I have done."

Veluswamy did not want to speak of concerns he may have for the future of the department or the impending impact on projects.

"I'm sure they have a plan in mind. And whatever plans they have, I wish them the best. And I wish our community the best, and and I will miss my students," he said. "There are certainly people that helped me in the process, but I am so proud of the South Middle School project.

"I put my heart and soul in that project, and I'm sure it'll turn out great and those students will enjoy it," Veluswamy said, noting that he remains willing to help out in whatever way he can to help the students and parents of the district.

The Journal was not able to reach Carrell.

According to the information report item on the reduction in force, the decision came as the district "evaluated all the existing departments and determined the two director positions needed to be consolidated and the delegation of duties redistributed."

Veluswamy has been at the district since 2014. He was at the forefront of major construction projects in the district including the science wing at Stevens High School, the new South Middle School, and repairs to drainage and storm lines at North Middle School.

When Western Dakota Technical College was under the leadership of RCAS, Veluswamy oversaw major renovations to the campus. Prior to the failed 2020 RCAS school bond election, Veluswamy took an active role in giving the public tours of the district's crumbling infrastructure.

Carrell joined the district in 2021. In 2022, he ran for Rapid City Council Ward 5 and lost. He spent much of his professional career with the U.S. Border Patrol and after 24 years of service, retired as senior leadership.