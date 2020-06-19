Rapid City BMX hosting state qualifiers, Gold Cup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like most recent local sports, Rapid City BMX has had to overcome a little bump in the road with the COVID-19 pandemic.

No pun intended.

Although the organization overcome a little slowdown because of the virus, it is thriving again and will be busy this weekend with a pair of state qualifier races at the BMX Track in Robbinsdale.

Racers from several regional states competed Friday night in the Warnicke Double, and will then race today in a State Race Triple and Gold Cup Qualifier on Sunday.

"It has been different. We have been working hard with the City on social distancing to make sure our riders and our families are all safe," said Rapid City BMX board member Carly Wilson said. "There has definitely been modifications, but we've kicked off and had a good start.

"We're averaging a good rider count, we have kids racing from 18-month old Striders, all of the way up to adults, so grandma and grandpa can come out and race with the grand kids. It's pretty fun."

There are two state qualifier competitions in South Dakota — here and in Aberdeen. All a racer has to do to qualify for the state in compete in these type of races.