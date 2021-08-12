Rapid City Braves 14U looking to play for World Series title

The Rapid City Braves 14U Babe Ruth baseball team has shot up to the top in a short amount of time.
The Braves, in just their second year as a program and league, won the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Garden City, Kansas, about two weeks ago and will aim for a national title in the Babe Ruth 14U World Series that begins Saturday in Ottumwa, Iowa, and runs through Aug. 21.
“This is just a good group of kids,” said assistant coach Bryan Olmsted. “They like each other, they come together and they know what to do. We’re deep in pitching and we’re deep in positions. It’s just a good group of boys.”
The Braves proved they known how to battle after going 2-2 in pool play in the regional tournament before winning the championship.
"We did enough to get through pool play and got seeded into the bracket, and the boys came ready to play," said Olmsted. "We beat the No. 1 seed right out of the gate and we beat the 2-seed to win the thing. The boys did exactly what they had to do. They pitched well, played great defense and just played good baseball."
The Braves open the World Series Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (MT) against Tallahassee/Leon, Fla.
“It feels good because we made it to this tournament. We had been working hard to make it this far,” said second baseman/pitcher William Waddell.
After losing twice in poll play, including 13-5 to top seed Centennial, Colo., the Braves came back to beat Centennial 11-0 before knocking off West Fargo, N.D., 9-4 in the title game.
“I was kind of surprised, but I knew we were ready,” said third baseman Ian Beer. “I thought we would make it. We just had to play ball.”
Waddell added that they felt a little nervous because they lost to the two teams they had to play, but they battled through and beat them both.
“We had to throw strikes, play defense and hit,” he said.
Beer said despite some nerves, they felt confident going into bracket play despite the two losses.
“We wanted to get some revenge on the teams that we lost to. We were trying our best to do that,” he said.
Added shortstop/center fielder Blake Olmsted. “We just had to keep our heads down and play ball.”
Bryan Olmsted said one thing this team doesn’t lack is confidence. They came prepared, he said, as they played in tough tournaments all season for situations like the regionals and World Series.
During the regular season the Braves played teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.
“We have been playing teams all year long to get us prepared for a situation like this,” he said. “It is just a different opportunity to play baseball; that is all it is.”
Other team members include Mason Brooks, Jackson Dial, Luke Hanzlik, Tyler Henstein, Josef Meehan, Colten Morlang, Brody Thompson and Ethan Wilson.
Malloy Dial is the manager, with coaches Darrick Brooks, Olmsted and Casey Thompson. The team's bat boy is Eli Harming.
Other teams competing will be Bryant, Ark., Tri-Valley, Calif., Eau Claire, Wis., Greater Keene, N.H., host Ottumwa, Iowa, West Fargo, Bridgewater, N.J. and Sandy, Ore.
“It’s a World Series, so it will be quite the tournament with top teams across the nation,” Bryan Olmsted said. “Right now we’re one of the Top 10 teams in the nation that got invited to this thing — we earned our way into it, I guess.”
Each team plays four pool games, with the top six qualifying for bracket play Thursday, Aug. 19, with the semifinals Aug. 20 and the championship game Aug. 21.
“You always want to start off with a win in pool play,” Bryan Olmsted said. “Starting 1-0 is the goal. That is what we have been working on since we got back from Regionals — handling our business, taking care of us and going from there.
“The key is making it to bracket play and then we’ll see what we can do from there. We did it before, and hopefully we can do it again and come away with a World Series win.”
Blake Olmsted said that they can’t let the pressure of playing in a national World Series get to them, but just play the game of baseball.
“We have to not think of it as a World Series, but think about it like it is just another game,” he said.
Playing for a national title makes it is exciting times for the Babe Ruth program, Bryan Olmsted said, and is a great opportunity for them.
“Baseball is a big part of their lives. Rapid City is a baseball town,” he said. “These kids have been together for a while. They keep adding pieces and keep trying to make a good team.”
“It means a lot to me,” added Blake Olmsted. “It is pretty nerve racking going into a big tournament like this, but it is pretty exciting as well.”
It all comes down to just playing baseball as 13- and 14-year-olds, something this group has done throughout much of their athletic days.
“We have been playing together all season in other tournaments, so we just kept this team through the whole thing,” Waddell said.