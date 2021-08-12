Rapid City Braves 14U looking to play for World Series title

After losing twice in poll play, including 13-5 to top seed Centennial, Colo., the Braves came back to beat Centennial 11-0 before knocking off West Fargo, N.D., 9-4 in the title game.

“I was kind of surprised, but I knew we were ready,” said third baseman Ian Beer. “I thought we would make it. We just had to play ball.”

Waddell added that they felt a little nervous because they lost to the two teams they had to play, but they battled through and beat them both.

“We had to throw strikes, play defense and hit,” he said.

Beer said despite some nerves, they felt confident going into bracket play despite the two losses.

“We wanted to get some revenge on the teams that we lost to. We were trying our best to do that,” he said.

Added shortstop/center fielder Blake Olmsted. “We just had to keep our heads down and play ball.”

Bryan Olmsted said one thing this team doesn’t lack is confidence. They came prepared, he said, as they played in tough tournaments all season for situations like the regionals and World Series.

During the regular season the Braves played teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.