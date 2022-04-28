Rapid City businesses honored with Governor's Giant Vision awards

Two Rapid City businesses won awards in the Governor’s Giant Vision Awards Business Competition of 2022.

The Giant Vision Competition is a program of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, located in Pierre. According to a chamber press release, the Governor’s Giant Vision Business and Student Competitions were established to help citizens realize that South Dakota is the very best place to start a successful business. The program was designed as an opportunity for entrepreneurs to compete for seed money and a chance to achieve their dream, the release said.

AMBER LLC

AMBER LLC took first place as one of the year’s entrepreneurial standouts and won the $20,000 prize. AMBER (Anaerobic Bioreactor with Electrolytic Regeneration), is the brainchild of Maryam Amouamouha, a PhD student at the South Dakota Mines.

AMBER is a self-contained water wastewater treatment unit that is six by two by three feet, and Amouamouha said the target price is $5,000. It’s designed to be used by residences and businesses that don’t use any toxic components.

Amouamouha said the water purified by the system can be used for flushing, irrigation or it could be stored or put back into the groundwater.

“It’s turning wastewater into clean water, and it’s producing energy which can be used for heating, and it also produces a little amount of compost for gardening,” Amouamouha said.

The water would probably be safe to drink, but Amouamouha said that she isn’t marketing it as such because of the perception of drinking wastewater, even if it is purified.

Amouamouha has a PhD in environmental engineering. She moved to Rapid City from Iran in 2019 to earn a second PhD in chemical and biological engineering. She said she wanted to create something to conserve water and has found support in the community along the way.

“It’s a great state because it’s been giving me a lot of opportunity as a woman. I know how that can affect me because I’ve been in a position that I didn’t have that much opportunity as a woman, but coming to the states, especially South Dakota, they gave me the courage to pursue my dream,” Amouamouha said.

The goal of AMBER is to replace an old fashioned septic system. The system doesn’t require excavation, a drain field or chemicals. It was designed to mimic a city wastewater treatment plant, Amouamouha said. It can support a household of five to six people or a small business.

“We designed the system for small communities that don’t have access to someone else’s system,” Amouamouha said.

Working out of a lab at South Dakota Mines, Amouamouha credits the help of professors, high schoolers, undergraduate students and graduate students.

“We have a team now. We are working on AMBER. All of those little things have been creating opportunities for students . . . I’m not alone,” she said. “We are working to create 15 jobs directly. AMBER is trying to create jobs in South Dakota. We are trying to do all the manufacturing, all the developments in South Dakota.”

Thaumachron

A second Rapid City business appeared on the list of six entrepreneurial stand-outs in the state. Thaumachron took fifth place, winning $2,000. It's a universal cancer and immune disorder treatment platform.

Thaumachron has been developed by Andrew Simpson of Rapid City, who hopes to use artificial intelligence to fight cancer and other diseases.

“The goal is to cure cancer, autoimmune diseases, allergies and offer rapid treatment for novel viruses,” Simpson said.

Simpson is a father of two young children. He has an undergraduate degree in biochemistry, two master's degrees from Johns Hopkins University, one in bioinformatics, and the other in computer science. He also has a graduate certificate from Stanford University — one in artificial intelligence and the other in mining massive datasets.

Thaumachron analyzes individual cancer cells to identify commonalities between them and then assigns patient-specific antibodies to encourage the body to attack those specifically.

“You know these set of targets, now (it) can create something targeting them with artificial intelligence, and you can’t do that with existing methods,” he said. “With radiation, you can only kill the cells that it’s sensitive to, leaving behind the ones that are resistant, and that’s what a lot of therapies have trouble with because they’re broad and they can’t really do anything for individual patients very well. Whereas this technology is using artificial intelligence to directly generate antibodies.”

In 2019, Simpson had a type of skin cancer — superficial basal cell carcinoma — on his face that led to him needing reconstructive surgery on his nose.

“As far as cancers, it’s basically like you’re the Coast Guard reserves fighting the war or something like that,” Simpson said. “It’s nothing — hopefully — life threatening.”

His father had melanoma, another type of skin cancer, so Simpson said he’s always been “following that stuff for over a decade now.” But after his experience in 2019, he started to work on this particular project. Before, he was working on robotic lawnmowers.

“That was kind of fun,” he said. “It got decently far, and then I ran out of money to do stuff."

Right now, Simpson is working with Sanford Health to test the technology on mice. From there, he hopes to get the funding necessary to meet regulations.

“I’ll probably have this developed by the end of the year, and then it’s the regulatory process, which is very expensive and cumbersome,” Simpson said.

