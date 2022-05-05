Rapid City Central names Josh Mach as new girls basketball coach

Rapid City Central named Josh Mach its new girls basketball coach on Friday, pending school board approval.

Mach comes to Central from Aberdeen Central where he served as an assistant coach for the boys team over the last several seasons.

"This is a great day for Cobbler girls basketball,” activities director Jordan Bauer said. “Coach Mach has every intangible any activities director would look for in a head coach. Josh is a highly regarded young coach who has worked with strong basketball programs and has a proven track record of success with fifteen years of coaching experience.”

While at Aberdeen Central Mach earned Region Assistant Coach of the Year honors three times. Prior to his time with Golden Eagles he spent time at Redfield/Doland as an assistant for one season and as head coach for three years. He boasts 14 years of coaching and teaching experience in the Rushmore State.

“The opportunity to build a program and represent the school and community in a positive way is something that I look forward to,” Mach said. “There are some nice things already in place and we know we have some work to do to get the program where it needs to be with the top teams in South Dakota.”

He is currently listed as a project skills teacher at Aberdeen Central. Prior to moving to South Dakota and starting his teaching career Mach served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Davidson College in Davidson, North carolina.

Mach is married to Stephanie Mach and has two daughters that will move across the state with him.

“There are great kids within the program that I know will put the necessary time in that it will take to get this to where we want it to be,” Mach said. “My wife and myself look forward to moving to the Black Hills region and are very excited to be a part of the Rapid City School system and community.”

Bauer said the school conducted an extensive search process and that Mach’s vision for the future of the Central girls program and passion for the game separated him from the pack.

“He has a robust knowledge of the game, tremendous relationship building skills, and possesses an unmatched passion to serve as the next leader for the Cobbler girls basketball program," Bauer said.

