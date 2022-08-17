Rapid City Central names Zane Roduner as its first head softball coach

Rapid City Central announced the hiring of Zane Roduner as its first head softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, pending board approval.

The move comes ahead of the Cobblers' first season of SDHSAA sanctioned play beginning in the spring of 2023.

"This is a great day for Cobbler softball," activities director Jordan Bauer said in a release. "Coach Roduner has a vast wealth of coaching knowledge and a proven track record of success."

Roduner currently serves as an assistant coach for the Central volleyball team. Following the fall season, he looks forward to beginning to build towards a successful spring softball season.

"As a Central grad myself I take a lot of pride in what Central athletics are and what direction we are trying to go in," Roduner said. "Being the first year there are going to be a lot of unknowns, but I am extremely excited to tackle (those challenges) with the group of athletes that we will have."

Bauer said he is excited to see how Roduner builds the Central softball program from the ground up.

"The passion Zane has for the game, and his relationship building skills are evident and we are excited to have him leading us into a new chapter of Cobbler Softball," Bauer said. "I’m anxious for Coach Roduner to get started to begin implementing his vision for creating a winning environment for our student‐athletes, alumni, fans, and community.”

Roduner said he will rely on his student athletes to set a foundation that will set up the program for future success.

"I believe in our students and our coaching staff," Roduner said. "We will become a strong, unified, and competitive Cobbler Softball program and that will be the foundation for our future players."