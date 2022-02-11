Rapid City child-care facilities receiving COVID-19 relief funds from state

Owners of some child care centers in Rapid City are feeling relieved this week after learning they’ll receive financial help.

Gov. Kristi Noem's $100 million plan is sending federal money received under the American Rescue Plan Act to child care centers that are licensed with the state of South Dakota.

Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of Black Hills, lauded the funding for child care centers.

“It’s desperately needed to help support that industry, which in turn helps support all the working parents in our community,” she said.

Dana Dieter, co-owner of CJ’s Playpen, was notified Thursday by the state Department of Social Services that she would receive funding sometime this month. Dieter said the amount she’ll receive is supposed to be equivalent to three months of operating expenses.

“It’s going to be a relief for trying to bring in more staff and students,” Dieter said. “This is going to make it where we can do a lot more with our center and our students.”

CJ’s Playpen currently cares for about 30 children. The center’s enrollment has dropped because some parents have quit their jobs or lost jobs when businesses closed and they’re choosing to stay home with their children. At the same time, Dieter said the ability to afford adequate staffing affects the number of children CJ’s Playpen can care for.

“It’s definitely something we’re looking forward to. We were really worried about having to close or reduce the number of kids (we enroll),” she said. “We’ve had to turn down students for lack of staff.”

Holly Wade, the owner of Brighter Minds Preschool and Day Care, said she was surprised to learn she’d receive funding. She expects to use it primarily for payroll. Brighter Minds is at its capacity limit of 20 children, 12 of whom are younger than 3. Caring for younger children means she’s required to have more staff, Wade said.

“The money will help because I had to raise my hourly rate for my staff just to retain my staff. I have staff that have been with me a long time, some of them seven or eight years. I had to raise that hourly rate. I am constantly losing staff because they find jobs with higher hourly wages even though they don’t want to leave this job and they’re attached to the kids,” Wade said.

“Day care is not one of those things anybody can do. It’s definitely skilled employment,” she said. “We’re taking care of the most precious thing you have.”

Wade said she gets calls every day from parents looking for child care who she has to turn away, and she believes Rapid City suffers from “a huge shortage of day care.”

Along with paying higher staff salaries, Wade said she's facing increased costs for rent, food and supplies, and since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she’s had to add a line item in her budget specifically for cleaning supplies.

Wade had to raise tuition rates, too, and she said even for two-parent, dual-income families she serves, the cost of day care is a struggle. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help, but Wade said the day care system in South Dakota is broken and in crisis. She hopes the Legislature will find ways to remedy it.

Pam Ramp is the owner and director of Banana Bunch Children’s Learning Center, which has two locations in Rapid City. She declined to say how much funding she received but said it was more than she expected. She said the money is “a nice relief” for her staff and the families whose children she cares for.

“I won’t have to raise rates. The money will allow me to keep things stable for a while for families. It will allow me to give raises to staff and bonuses for working through the pandemic,” Ramp said. “It helps us if we have to pay staff if they have to stay home due to exposure (to COVID-19). That’s a really big thing. We do tend to have to be exposed to COVID-19 because our (younger) children can’t be vaccinated.”

Banana Bunch cares for children ages six weeks to 12 years. Their facilities currently have 82 children enrolled; their capacity is 195. The amount of staff Ramp has limits how many children Banana Bunch can enroll.

“We have waiting lists for most ages,” Ramp said. “(The funding) gives us a cushion so we can help families and hopefully entice more staff.”

Youth and Family Services also received funding. YFS assists 14,000 kids and families in western South Dakota through its programs and services. YFS didn’t disclose how much it received but said the money will help with staff salaries and safety measures. Specifically, YFS used some of the funding to help purchase sanitizing equipment and preventative supplies such as masks and sanitizer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We are extremely grateful to have received these funds, as they allow YFS to purchase needed supplies and retain staff so that we can safely and effectively continue providing services to children and families in our community,” said John Julius, YFS’ chief executive officer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0