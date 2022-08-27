Rapid City Christian dominates Comet Fall Opener

Rapid City Christian lost one set in four matches as it claimed the Comet Fall Opener championship Saturday at Hart Ranch.

The only set the Lady Comets dropped in the tournament was a 25-18 decision in favor of Hill City in the semifinals. Christian responded with a 25-23 win in the second set and a 25-17 win in the third to clinch a berth in the title game against rival St. Thomas More.

In the title match, the Lady Comets won 25-11, 25-10 over the Cavaliers to take home the title.

“I think we were more ready to play (against STM) than in the Hill City game,” head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. “We were just flat on our feet and Hill City played great. We just had to get our minds back in it and start off strong in (the title game).”

St. Thomas More finished the day 4-1 as the runner-up in the tournament. The Cavaliers cruised through pool play before playing a thriller against Madison in the semifinals.

STM dropped the opening set 25-19 but bounced back for a 32-30 win to even things up after the second set. The Cavs held on for a 25-15 victory in the third set to earn a date with the Lady Comets.

“We got down pretty early and I wish we would’ve gotten up a little quicker,” STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “We definitely fought for that and it kind of wore us out but it was a very fun game and showed me our girls are capable of coming back from a deficit.”

Olivia Kieffer proved exceptional in the title match for Christian. She finished the match with nine kills and five aces in just two sets. She said she gets a little more fired up to take the court against St. Thomas More.

“It’s always just super fun to get to play them,” the senior said. “It’s an awesome in-town rivalry and it’s really fun.”

A new auxiliary gym on the Christian campus allowed the Comets to host six teams this year, and Elizabeth Kieffer hopes the field expands in the future.

“We are very excited to host this,” the Comets coach said. “I hope it grows and we can build it up and have more teams. We are very thankful for that gym.”

Tournament Results

Pool Play

RCCS def. Madison 25-23, 25-21

Madison def. Hill City 25-13, 25-21

RCCS def. Hill City 25-13, 25-16

STM def. New Underwood 25-23, 25-16

STM def. Faith 25-24, 25-17

New Underwood def. Faith 25-22, 26-24

Bracket Play

First Round

No. 2 Madison def. No. 3 Faith 15-25, 25-16, 25-21

No. 3 Hill City def. No. 2 New Underwood 25-16, 25-11

Semifinals

No. 1 RCCS def. No. 3 Hill City 16-25, 25-23, 25-17

No. 1 STM def. No. 2 Madison 19-25, 32-30, 25-15

5th place match – New Underwood def. Faith 25-22, 14-25, 25-23

3rd place match – Hill City def. Madison 25-23, 24-26, 25-19

Championship match – RCCS def. STM 25-11, 25-10

Team Standings

1. Christian, 4-0

2. STM, 3-1

3. Hill City, 2-3

4. Madison, 2-3

5. New Underwood, 2-2

6. Faith, 0-4