Rapid City Christian earns state berth with 3-set win over Redfield

Senior Tori Altstiel hit three of her nine aces (in the match) early in the third and the Lady Comets maintained control, celebrating just their second state appearance since 1998.

"I think the nerves were a little high coming in, but I talked to most of the girls before coming down, and they all said, 'We're nervous, but we're excited, we're ready to play,'" Freeland said. "That is something that we have struggled with in the Sweet 16 (in the past). But everybody was on the same page with that and we got those first balls down and we said, 'We can play this game and we know how to play this game.'"

It was a tough loss for Redfield, as the always-strong serving game by Rapid City Christian was too much for the Pheasants to handle. RCCH had 16 aces in the three sets.

"I knew they were a good serving team, and that is one area that we struggle with the most, serve receive," Redfield coach Joel Osborn said. "That was the ballgame. We didn't pass very well, and when we don't have that first ball and run the offense out of that, it makes it difficult."

Kieffer had a match-high 15 kills for the Lady Comets, with Altstiel and Freeland adding eight kills each. Freeland also had 28 set assists in running the offense.