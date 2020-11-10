Rapid City Christian earns state berth with 3-set win over Redfield

Last year's SoDak 16 loss to Madison left the Rapid City Christian volleyball team a bit stunned, leaving a 30-win season behind without a trip to the state tournament.
The opportunity to return to the Class A final eight was sitting in front of them Tuesday night again in the SoDak 16, and the Lady Comets didn't let this one slip away, thumping No. 14 Redfield in three sets.
Rapid City Christian led for all but about eight points (out of 75) en route to the 25-8, 25-15 and 25-14 victory at Hart Ranch.
The Lady Comets, 28-4, go into next week's state tournament in Watertown as the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 Dakota Valley, a three-set winner over St. Thomas More.
"We've been dreaming of this since last year (2019), so we are over the moon excited to go, and we're hoping to keep playing hard and keep playing tough," Rapid City Christian senior setter Riley Freeland said.
Sophomore outside hitter Olivia Kieffer said she wanted to come into the match with joy and confidence radiating throughout her face. It likely showed.
"We have all put in the time, and I knew we could do this," she said. "I knew we had to go out with confidence and just go play like we can."
The Lady Comets didn't want to keep Redfield in position for a possible upset and took control of the first set, jumping out to a 15-3 lead, never looking back.
"I think it is so important to come out strong and set the tone," Olivia Kieffer said. "I think we did a good job of setting the tone."
Rapid City Christian head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said they focused on being mentally tough this week, and she feels her girls stayed that way.
"I'm very proud of our girls, Redfield is a good program," she said. "I was proud of how we went out from point one and played."
Freeland, the team's quarterback, put some points on the board herself early with three dumps (out of the first nine points) to open spots on the Redfield side of the court.
"I was seeing a lot of open court on the other side of the net, and whenever I saw that, I tried to take advantage of it, something we have been working on a lot this season," Freeland said.
The first half of the second set was competitive, with Redfield, 13-10, taking an 8-7 lead on a kill by Courtney Turck and leading by as much as two points twice. But the Lady Comets responded with eight straight points, kick-started by two serving aces from senior Abby Pierce, and three straight Pheasant hitting errors. A Kieffer ace closed a 16-2 run and the second set.
"I think we just regained our focus and our seniors did an amazing job of pulling us back in," Olivia Kieffer said.
Senior Tori Altstiel hit three of her nine aces (in the match) early in the third and the Lady Comets maintained control, celebrating just their second state appearance since 1998.
"I think the nerves were a little high coming in, but I talked to most of the girls before coming down, and they all said, 'We're nervous, but we're excited, we're ready to play,'" Freeland said. "That is something that we have struggled with in the Sweet 16 (in the past). But everybody was on the same page with that and we got those first balls down and we said, 'We can play this game and we know how to play this game.'"
It was a tough loss for Redfield, as the always-strong serving game by Rapid City Christian was too much for the Pheasants to handle. RCCH had 16 aces in the three sets.
"I knew they were a good serving team, and that is one area that we struggle with the most, serve receive," Redfield coach Joel Osborn said. "That was the ballgame. We didn't pass very well, and when we don't have that first ball and run the offense out of that, it makes it difficult."
Kieffer had a match-high 15 kills for the Lady Comets, with Altstiel and Freeland adding eight kills each. Freeland also had 28 set assists in running the offense.
"Riley Freeland is such a good setter and their outsides are tremendous," Osborn said. "They have a good all-around team, no doubt about it. They took us out of what we wanted to do, for sure."
Pierce had 22 digs and Emma Schultz finished with two blocks for the Lady Comets.
"You could see it in them that they wanted to compete tonight, and they all did their roles," Elizabeth Kieffer said. "Each of them had a separate role, even the girls on the bench. All 16 have a role to do and they all did a good job tonight."
Dakota Valley stopped STM, 25-11, 25-10 and 25-14. Rapid City Christian and Dakota Valley meet Thursday at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.
"We give all the glory to God. We've worked hard for this and he moved mountains for us tonight. We're super excited," Olivia Kieffer said.
