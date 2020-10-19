 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City Christian earns straight-sets victory over Jones County
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Rapid City Christian earns straight-sets victory over Jones County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Christian had little trouble in its victory over Jones County on Monday, winning in straight sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14, in Class A volleyball action.

Olivia Kieffer tallied 14 kills for the Lady Comets and Tori Alstiel added five aces to her five kills. Riley Freeland earned 28 assists and Abby Pierce collected 10 digs.

Rapid City Christian (23-4) travels to Belle Fourche (6-10) Thursday as part of a four-match road stretch to end the regular season, while Jones County (8-11) wraps up its regular-season slate Tuesday at Colome (10-4).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19: The politicization of a vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News