Rapid City Christian earns straight-sets victory over Jones County

Rapid City Christian had little trouble in its victory over Jones County on Monday, winning in straight sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14, in Class A volleyball action.
Olivia Kieffer tallied 14 kills for the Lady Comets and Tori Alstiel added five aces to her five kills. Riley Freeland earned 28 assists and Abby Pierce collected 10 digs.
Rapid City Christian (23-4) travels to Belle Fourche (6-10) Thursday as part of a four-match road stretch to end the regular season, while Jones County (8-11) wraps up its regular-season slate Tuesday at Colome (10-4).
