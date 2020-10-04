Rapid City Christian girls look to close strong at state

The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team will look for a little home court success Monday and Tuesday with the Class A State Tennis Tournament at Sioux Park and Parkview tennis courts.

The tournament begins at 8 a.m. both days. Singles championship finals are scheduled for Tuesday at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Sioux Park, followed by the doubles championships at approximately 223:15 p.m.

It's been a solid season for the Lady Comets, and one that has head coach Teresa Postma saying her team is ready to go.

"We are super excited to play as we have prepared the best we can for this moment," Postma said.

For the Lady Comets, Ella Hancock has been strong all season and is the state's top seed at Flight 1 singles. Julia Anderson is the second seed at Flight 2 singles. Hancock and Anderson will play together as the team's Flight 1 doubles team, ranked second in the state.

Also for the Lady Comets, Mia Shankle is at Flight 3 singles and Hannah Beckloff at Flight 4 singles. Zeah Ryherd in ranked second at Flight 5 singles, with Cierra Crawford at Flight 6 singles.