Rapid City Christian girls look to close strong at state

The Rapid City Christian girls' tennis team will look for a little home court success Monday and Tuesday with the Class A State Tennis Tournament at Sioux Park and Parkview tennis courts.
The tournament begins at 8 a.m. both days. Singles championship finals are scheduled for Tuesday at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Sioux Park, followed by the doubles championships at approximately 223:15 p.m.
It's been a solid season for the Lady Comets, and one that has head coach Teresa Postma saying her team is ready to go.
"We are super excited to play as we have prepared the best we can for this moment," Postma said.
For the Lady Comets, Ella Hancock has been strong all season and is the state's top seed at Flight 1 singles. Julia Anderson is the second seed at Flight 2 singles. Hancock and Anderson will play together as the team's Flight 1 doubles team, ranked second in the state.
Also for the Lady Comets, Mia Shankle is at Flight 3 singles and Hannah Beckloff at Flight 4 singles. Zeah Ryherd in ranked second at Flight 5 singles, with Cierra Crawford at Flight 6 singles.
There will be new champions crowned in all the single flights. Flights 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 all due to graduation and in singles Flight 3 a new champion will be crowned as last year’s champion, Olivia Huber of Mitchell, has moved up to Flight 2.
In doubles Flight 1, Atlanta Stahle of Mitchell will try and defend her title with new partner Amber Moller. In Flight 2 Olivia Huber of Mitchell will also try and defend her title with new partner Kiersten Bathke. There will be a new champion at Flight 3 due to graduation.
Postma said this Rapid City Christian squad is the most prepared team she has ever coached.
"They work hard in practice, play hard in matches and only expect the best from themselves. That’s all a coach can ask for," she said. "I’ve been so blessed by this group of girls, their work ethic is amazing, but our relationship with one another is what drives us to be more. I am already as proud as a coach can be so however the state results roll out is just a bonus."
The Class AA girls' state tennis tournament will be Thursday and Friday, also at Sioux Park and Parkview.
