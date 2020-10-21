Rapid City Christian hosting first-ever home game in state playoffs

Schlabach, a senior, has come on at quarterback for the Comets. Last week he had his hand in almost all of the points, passing for five touchdowns, running for two and scoring in five of the seven 2-point conversions.

Last week he was 11 of 19 passing for 254 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 11 times for 157 yards and two scores. For the season, he is 82-of-140 passing for 1,399 yards and 22 touchdowns. On the ground, he has run the ball 107 times for 854 yards and 14 scores.

Connot said that when you have a quarterback that enables the offense to keep the ball on the ground and hurt people with his feet, it makes it tough on the other team's defense.

"Sam is a guy who is very experienced at quarterback, he's played quarterback the last couple of years here," he said. "So when I was able to come here this year and get my hands on him, we've been able to work, and he has made some great strides. He's taken this team to the next level, just with his consistency and accuracy."

Jones County/White River has struggled as of late, losing its last four games after winning three of its first four. The Wolverines on defense have given up 199 points in the last four games.