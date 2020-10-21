Rapid City Christian hosting first-ever home game in state playoffs

The last time the Rapid City Christian football team hosted a playoff game was ... well, never.
Until this Thursday, that is, weather permitting.
Although Mother Nature is trying to put a kink in the Comets' postseason, they'll host Jones County/White River Thursday night with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Rapid City Christian earned the home playoff game by beating this same Wolverines team, 56-8 last Friday. With the win, the Comets leaped over Jones County/White River for the No. 2 position in Region 4.
The Comets have turned it on in the last month, winners of four straight games, although one was a 1-0 forfeit win over Edgemont. They had opened the season losing their first five games against good 9-man competition. Four of those five teams are in the state playoffs.
Nevertheless, it has been a good month for Rapid City Christian. The Comets have outscored their opponents 202-20 in the last three games.
First-year Rapid City Christian head coach Ben Connot said that practice has been the biggest difference now compared to early in the season.
He said they challenged some players after the 46-20 loss to Lyman Sept. 18 that dropped them to 0-5.
"We challenged guys to step up and be leaders. Coaches can only do so much," Connot said. "But we had guys like Sam Schlabach, Mitch Heidecker, Presley Myers and Avery Wipf step up and really take that leadership role. Practices have been energetic and very focused."
Schlabach, a senior, has come on at quarterback for the Comets. Last week he had his hand in almost all of the points, passing for five touchdowns, running for two and scoring in five of the seven 2-point conversions.
Last week he was 11 of 19 passing for 254 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 11 times for 157 yards and two scores. For the season, he is 82-of-140 passing for 1,399 yards and 22 touchdowns. On the ground, he has run the ball 107 times for 854 yards and 14 scores.
Connot said that when you have a quarterback that enables the offense to keep the ball on the ground and hurt people with his feet, it makes it tough on the other team's defense.
"Sam is a guy who is very experienced at quarterback, he's played quarterback the last couple of years here," he said. "So when I was able to come here this year and get my hands on him, we've been able to work, and he has made some great strides. He's taken this team to the next level, just with his consistency and accuracy."
Jones County/White River has struggled as of late, losing its last four games after winning three of its first four. The Wolverines on defense have given up 199 points in the last four games.
In the other Class 9AA playoff game in Region 4, Elkton-Lake Benton, the No. 4 seed, will be at No. 1 Lemmon/McIntosh Friday at 4 p.m.
The Cowboys, 8-0, have been ranked second in the South Dakota Media Poll for much of the season, while Elkton-Lake Benton, a cross-over team from Region 2, is 2-6.
In Class 9A, Northwestern, 2-5 and the No. 4 seed, will be at unbeaten (7-0) Wall Thursday at 6 p.m., while No. 3 Timber Lake (3-3) is at No. 2 Philip (6-2) Friday at 6 p.m.
In Region 3, No. 1 Lyman (5-2) hosts No. 4 Burke (5-3) Thursday at 3 p.m. (Mountain).
In Class B Region 4 games, No. 4 Dupree (3-5) is at No. 1 Kadoka Area (7-1) Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and No. 3 Harding County (4-3) is at No. 2 Faith (6-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Bison, a cross-over No. 4 seed in Region 2, has forfeited to No. 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!