Rapid City Christian walks it off in triple-overtime against Lead-Deadwood

DEADWOOD — As Friday night’s game crept into its fourth hour, Rapid City Christian decided enough was enough.

After two failed attempts to finish off Lead-Deadwood in their season-opening clash at Ferguson Field, the Comets regrouped on offense once again in the third after a defensive stop and drew up a play for the end zone.

Sophomore quarterback Simon Kieffer took a first-down snap, and under pressure let loose a jump ball in the direction of Elijah Hoyt, who leapt into the air and snagged the pass with a defender in front, coming down in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown to give the Comets a thrilling 36-30 triple-overtime win over the Golddiggers.

“We were tired, frankly,” head coach Matt McIntosh said, chuckling. “So we were ready to try and take that chance and it worked out well.”

Though taking longer than regulation, the dramatic victory gave McIntosh his first win as head coach of Christian (1-0). The former Rapid City Stevens assistant relied on Kieffer’s passing game and a resilient defense to accomplish the milestone in his inaugural game with the Comets.

“The whole time my heart was racing. I told the boys, ‘I don’t think I can do eight games if they’re all like this.,’” McIntosh said, chuckling. “I made some mistakes as a coach and a play-caller. I was hoping it didn’t come down to something that I did, so I’m excited to see that the boys really just played through it.”

Kieffer finished with five touchdowns on 17-of-30 passing for 191 yards and no interceptions. Hoyt’s walk-off touchdown reception with his second of the night, ending with four catches for 38 yards, while Wes Schlabach collected 32 yards on four receptions and Sam Fischer earned 51 yards on three catches and a touchdown. Christian tallied just 40 yards on the ground.

“We just knew what we were doing,” Kieffer said. “Coach Mac prepared us well. Our defense just kept getting stops for us, it gave us momentum.”

Sam Kooima was a workhorse yet again for Lead-Deadwood (0-1), using his abilities as a running QB to pick up 179 yards through the air on 12-of-19 passing, with three touchdowns and two picks, and 57 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Crew Rainey hauled in eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and James Pierce collected 58 yards on two catches and a touchdown. Ryan Rantapaa ran for 74 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown.

“At the end of the day I’m not upset, looking at the big picture,” Golddiggers head coach Kyle Kooima said. “Sure there were a lot of little things that I’m bothered about, some things that didn’t go our way.”

The Comets’ overtime performance was preceded by a late scoring drive that leveled the game late in the fourth quarter, coming only after Lead-Deadwood executed a 22-play, 94-yard drive eerily similar to the one it ran in last year’s meeting with Christian in the Prospector Bowl.

“They just drove the ball in the fourth quarter, and you could see some of those feelings coming up again,” McIntosh said. “Thinking ‘Geez I hope that doesn’t happen again.”

The Golddiggers took eight minutes and 17 seconds off the fourth-quarter clock with their possession, converting a pair of fourth downs and two third downs before Kooima hit Pierce over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown to give his squad a 24-18 lead with 2:43 remaining in regulation. Sam Kooima’s pass on the ensuing 2-point attempt fell incomplete.

“When we started at the end there, I thought O.K., and all the kids were saying the same thing; we’ve been here before, let’s do this,” Kyle Kooima said. “We started moving down the field, got some penalties, back-and-forth a little bit but we continued to execute.”

The Comets went back on offense at their own 37-yard line, but with clutch throws from Kieffer and timely penalties, they were able to tie things up in the final minute. A 9-yard completion to Schlabach was met with a 15-yard penalty on the Golddiggers, moving the ball into enemy territory. Then after a 10-yard connection to Fischer, a pass interference call placed the ball at the 15. Kieffer found Wyatt Battie for 7 yards to get inside the 4-yard line before Battie punched it in with 44 seconds left. Christian elected for the go-ahead 2-point try but Kieffer’s pass on the attempt landed in complete.

“I love the kid. He’s such a hard worker,” McIntosh said of Kieffer. “He comes to every single thing, he’s at every meeting, he’s 10 minutes early to everything. He deserves everything you can get and this is a great start to his career.”

Schlabach intercepted a Sam Kooima pass near midfield on Lead-Deadwood’s last chance in regulation, and Christian managed to get the ball down to the opposing 26 with two seconds left, but Kieffer’s hail mary attempt fell incomplete.

The Golddiggers were handed the ball first in overtime, where Sam Kooima, who had moved from quarterback to running back, ran the ball four straight times but was stopped short 2 yards shy of the goal line. Drake Linberg was then handed the ball for the Comets on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with a chance to win it, but he was stuffed just inches short, pushing the game to double OT.

Christian began the second overtime with the ball and scored two plays later on an 8-yard pass from Kieffer to Schlabach. The 2-point attempt failed.

Lead-Deadwood also only needed two plays to draw even, scoring on a 10-yard pass from new QB Beau Wichterman to Rainey. Witcherman was then sent out for a game-winning point-after-try, but his kick was tipped at the line and sailed wide right, extending the contest to a third OT.

The Golddiggers, with the ball to open triple overtime, moved to the 3, but a false start pushed them back to the 8 on fourth down. Sam Kooima was then sacked by Trent Edwards and Lindberg trying to get a pass off.

All that was left was a call from McIntosh for the end zone, and Kieffer finding Hoyt for the game-winner.

“It was crazy,” Kieffer said. “Tall guy, I just threw it up to him, he went and got it. It was a great play.”

Rapid City Christian is off next week and will return Sept. 2 for a reignited rivalry game against St. Thomas More at Hart Ranch, while Lead-Deadwood travels to Hill City next Friday.