Rapid City Christian wins hard-fought 4-setter over Douglas in season-opener

BOX ELDER — An easy win for the Rapid City Christian volleyball team, or even a straight-sets win, was not in the cards Thursday night in their season-opener.

The Lady Comets, ranked No. 5 in Class A, did come through victorious, however, but it took four hard-fought sets against a defensively-sound Class AA Douglas squad that refused to give up easy kills, continuously kept balls in play and even saved a couple match points.

Christian won 25-21, 25-19, 26-28, 25-18 at Douglas High School to open its campaign on a high note.

“We just had to dig for some grit and just play our game and not be mentally distracted,” Lady Comets head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. “Douglas did a great job. I’m excited for their coach. They have a great team and they got to everything. They were relentless.”

Ana Egge recorded 15 kills for Christian (1-0), while Olivia Kieffer tallied 11 and added 20 digs. Kylie Kallio tossed in five aces along with 19 assists, Sophie DeWitt had 20 digs and Kendall Glassbrenner notched six blocks.

Junior libero Chloe Gillaspie led the defensive effort for Douglas (1-1) with 21 digs while also serving up a trio of aces. Gabriela Grabowska-Hoyle collected 10 kills, Bailey Clark earned seven kills and Kaylie Lanciel added four along with three aces. Kylee Smith dished out 20 assists.

“I’m so proud. Rapid City Christian is a great team, they have a lot of weapons, and our goal this entire game was to compete, and I really thought we competed every single set,” first-year Patriots head coach Sarah Tucker said. “We took a set, that’s all I ask, and they came out and gave it their all.”

The Lady Comets used three Egge kills early to build a 14-9 lead in the opening set before the Patriots came back with four straight to keep it close. Four consecutive points won by Christian later gave it the cushion it needed as Douglas was able to cut its deficit back to two at 23-21, but an error to bring up set point was followed by an ace from Olivia Kieffer.

Glassbrenner had a hand in a 8-2 run in the second set, poking over a one-handed kill and teaming up with Kallio for a block as Christian built a 15-8 advantage. Lydia Williams earned a block with Maddie Altstiel and a kill on consecutive points as the Lady Comets doubled Douglas’ score for a 20-10 lead.

The Patriots cut it back to a five-point set at 22-17, aided by a pair of aces from Gillaspie and two kills by Morgan Mathis, and they also staved off back-to-back set points, but Egge converted her squad’s third chance with a thunderous kill down the middle of the court for a commanding two-sets-to-none lead.

Douglas didn’t waver in the third set, and used a 7-1 run to take a 23-19 lead. The set got interesting when Christian fought back with three straight points, including back-to-back kills from Egge, but a stuff at the net by Grabowska-Hoyle gave her team its first set points of the evening.

Egge answered with a kill to save the first one, then a solo block from Glassbrenner halted the second and leveled the set at 24-24. A whiffed attempt by the Patriots suddenly gave the Lady Comets match point, but Grabowska-Hoyle kept the contest alive with a monumental spike through blockers.

A dink by Glassbrenner brought up Christian’s second match point at 26-25, but Grabowska-Hoyle once again came up big with a kill, then an error on the Lady Comets in the net gave another set point to Douglas, which capitalized this time on a kill from Mathis to the back of the court.

“I watched a lot of film and knew where Olivia and Anna were going, and so we just had to change our defense to be able to cover them and really get a good grip on them,” Tucker said. “I think they played really well and I’m proud of them.”

The Lady Comets looked unfazed in the fourth set, roaring out to an 8-1 advantage with the help of two more kills from Olivia Kieffer. They continued to stretch their lead, out to a 21-11 margin before the Patriots made one final push, grabbing seven of the next nine points, thanks to back-to-back low-angle aces by Clark, to make it 23-18.

The damage was done, however, as Glassbrener won a joust at the net to give Christian match point No. 3, and Utecht converted with a serve that caught the tape on its way over, and the redirection was unable to be corralled by Douglas.

“They picked everything up. Their tip-up, their hit-up, they did a great job. We just had to keep looking for those open spots,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “I’m proud of the girls for finishing strong. They played amazing.”

The Lady Comets are back on the court Saturday hosting its annual season-opening tournament at Hart Ranch, while the Patriots travel east Saturday for matches against Brookings and Sioux Falls Christian in Huron.