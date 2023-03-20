The Sinclair on Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City was broken into three times over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

At around 12:25 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of property damage. The front glass door of the business was shattered, and a witness told people they saw four juvenile males around the building when one of them threw something at the door. The business' alarm went off, and the four ran away towards the east.

On Saturday, at about 7:50 a.m., police responded to another report of a burglary. The business owner said an employee arrived at the store and saw more damage to the store's front entrance. Security footage showed a male come up to the door and break the glass with a baseball bat. Footage showed him going into the store, taking several items and then running away.

Early Monday morning, at about 3:35 a.m., police responded to the Sinclair once again to a report of a burglary in progress. It was reported to officers that two people were seen inside the convenience store putting things into a backpack.

When police arrived, they found two juvenile males matching the description in the area of 710 Cleveland Street. One of them ran away, and police detained the male who was wearing the backpack, which contained items from the store, according to the police department.

The burglaries are under investigation. Anyone with any information on the incidents or those responsible can contact Det. Mackenzie Armstrong at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.