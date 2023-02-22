The Rapid City Council approved Tuesday a new, non-union pay scale and 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for those non-union employees.

The city began working with Gallagher Consulting in the summer 2022 to develop a new pay scale for non-union employees, spending several months analyzing similar jobs in comparable markets to ensure Rapid City's pay is fair and competitive.

"Each position is given a range of a starting salary and ending salary. These ranges will allow employees to understand the potential earning power of their current role, over a lifetime of employment at the city of Rapid City in their current role. Understanding potential earning is a key factor in attracting and retaining top talent," wrote City Human Resources Director Nick Stroot in a letter to the Council.

Several city department leaders came to the meeting to speak, including Rapid City Fire EMS Division Chief Brent Long, Rapid City Police Department Lt. Tim Doyle and RCPD Executive Coordinator Amanda Lee.

"Every day I see how hard city employees work," Lee said. "These non-union employees are the experts in their fields. They test blood from DUI stops. They are the commanders who show up to oversee awful crime scenes at 3 a.m... Our employees really are our greatest resource here at the city... They all work very hard to keep the city running smoothly every day without politics."

The only opposition to the item came from Ward 2 Council member Bill Evans, who said some of the higher-end salaries might appear "much higher" and "distorted" to the public.

An example he gave was a comparison of the airport manager salary between Rapid City Regional Airport and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, saying the airport manager there makes less than the manager here despite Bozeman being a larger airport — $161,000 to $153,000, reportedly.

The new, non-union pay scale puts Rapid City's airport executive director salary at a maximum of $216,897.90 — the very top of the scale, which requires decades of time-in-position.

Stroot's attempt to explain the scale as a pathway prompted Evans to remark, "I know how a scale works because I worked in the school district for 40 years, so I'm aware of the steps and lanes and everything else."

Evans said it's like they're comparing apples to apples.

"This is my problem with some of these things in this particular salary schedule," he said. "I don't think it's been well-studied. I think that we have had no discussion at all at the council-level... I would suggest that we maybe need to step back for a moment."

Stroot responded, saying he sent an email in early February asking how the Council wanted to meet and discuss the proposal and only received a response from one representative.

Other council members spoke out in support of the scale, including Evans' co-representative Ritchie Nordstrom, who said he couldn't agree with holding off on the vote because they'd had plenty of opportunity to engage.

"It was all available to us... every opportunity to have more discussion on this," he said. "I'm not sure why somebody would have not taken you up on that opportunity."

Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun requested the mayor's salary be moved to a separate item so he could abstain, saying he believed it was inappropriate for him to vote on it as a candidate for the position. Salamun did vote in favor of the pay scale (with the mayor's salary separate) and said he believed the process was very transparent.

"Here's the deal, you've got to be competitive," he said. "It's actually more expensive to cheap-out on this. It costs two-and-a-half times more to hire and train a new employee than to keep your really good ones, and the fact of the matter is, we need to do our best to keep our high-performing talent."

Ward 4 Council member John Roberts put the implementation into better context, saying that a total cost of $263,000 is 1/100th of the city's budget, and a "very good thing to do" to benefit the 210 non-union employees.

After 15 minutes of spirited comments, the council approved the new, non-union pay scale in a 9-1 vote, Evans against. That pay scale will go into effect in the pay period that started Feb. 12.

The council also voted on the mayor's non-union salary position, with Ward 3's Greg Strommen asking the position be scaled to the $120,000 discussed during budget negotiations last fall. The mayor's position has not seen a salary raise since the first decade of the 2000s.

With Stroot's help, they adjusted the mayor to a new scale — $120,046 on the low end and $171,158 at max — placing Mayor Steve Allender on the lowest end. Strommen originally wanted it retroactive to Jan. 1, but agreed to remove it after Roberts and Ham objected, because the pay scale for other city employees was not retroactive.

Allender had not spearheaded raising the salary during budget negotiations; Stroot said Allender refused to participate in the process of determining a new salary, discussion that was not had through him.

The mayor's salary adjustment passed unanimously with Salamun abstaining.

The city's Human Resources Department also requested a 4% COLA for non-union employees to mirror the increase given to the union employees.

Evans said he didn't support "this particular version" of the COLA, because a couple thousand dollars to someone on the lower end of the salary scale would be more impactful than to someone over $100,000.

"I believe these kinds of adjustments should not necessarily be done on a percentage basis, I believe they should be done on a weighted basis for the people that could actually use the money more," he said.

Stroot understood his argument, saying that the city directors have been doing a good job in making sure their employees are compensated fairly before worrying about themselves.

"Just to clarify a little bit on this perceived disparity from the upper echelon within the city... I know of at least one director — and their might be others — that wanted to make sure his employees were fully compensated before he was, so he took a little bit of a delay on getting his raise or appropriate compensation. I think the directors are doing fair by this... There's no reason they have to be separated out," Stroot said.

The proposed 4% cost of living adjustment passed 9-1 with Evans opposing. It goes into effect on June 18 with a cost of $248,214 to the General Fund.